New series of air-compressors from Elgi Equipments

City-based Elgi Equipments, engaged in making air-compressors, on Thursday launched 'LD Series' range of lubricated direct drive reciprocating air- compressors. With a low life-cycle cost and quick return on investment, every LD series air-compressor is backed by best-in-class performance for given input power, durable parts and a minimum number of service points, a press release said here.

"Customers in our country are challenged by increasing electricity costs, limited industrial floor space and fluctuating market demand. Taking this into consideration, weve designed the LD series," director of the company (India, South Asia, Africa and Middle-East) Rajesh Premchandran said in the release. Unlike conventional belt-driven piston air-compressors, the LD Series is compact, ensures high performance, low decibel operation and ease of maintenance, he said.

The company has developed application-specific products to address a wide range of industry applications, he said. The 'LD Series' is suited for application across general engineering, automotive, textile, plastics, rubber and wood working industrial segments. The segments require high performing piston air-compressors to meet fluctuating air needs and ensure energy efficiency, Premchandran added.