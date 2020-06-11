NIPERs should focus on product development, commercialisation: Mansukh Mandaviya

A meeting of the Directors of National Institute of Pharmaceuticals Education and Research (NIPERs) –Mohali, Raebareill, Hajipur and Guwahati through video conferencing was held under the chairmanship of Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Mos Chemicals and Fertilizers here today to review their performance in research & innovation activities especially with regard to the ways in which NIPERs have and can contribute in country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Mandaviya stressed that the NIPERs can be self-sustainable by generating their own resources through research and testing activities. He also emphasised that NIPERs should focus not only on product development but also the scope of their commercialisation should also be explored. The Minister suggested also that all NIPERs should try to establish the National level testing labs for the pharma products as a source of revenue generations. Government and Private Sector Pharmaceutical Companies and Agencies can approach NIPERs for use of the Testing Lab on a commercial basis. Shri Mandaviya made his conversations on issues raised by various NPIRs. NIPERs, the first presentation was done by Director, NIPER Mohali. He highlighted the various achievements in the field of R&D and pharma education by the Institute. He also made a presentation for NIPER Raibareli where he holds the charge of Director. Director, NIPER Guwahati and Director, NIPER Hajipur also made a presentation for their Institutes.

(With Inputs from PIB)