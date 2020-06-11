UST Global offers digital solutions in preparing companies to work in new normal

Digital transformation solutions company, UST Global announced on Thursday a new service offering, Return to Work Digital Solutions for Enterprises. The offering transfers best practices from healthcare and essential businesses to provide organisations with optimal safety and security for their workforce and enabling business continuity for the organisation, the company said in a statement.

COVID-19 has irrevocably changed how society would operate, and that would be especially true for today's businesses, it noted. UST Global has designed a modular approach to help companies manage the essential steps for returning employees to the workplace and support everyone's health and safety while aiding business continuity for the organization, it said.

UST Global's approach helps companies create a roadmap, allowing them to prioritise groups of employees based on return-to-work need and risks, and then to monitor the workplace after they return, the statement added..