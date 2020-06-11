Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbnb launches initiative to boost domestic travel focusing on nearby destinations

In addition, search trends and wishlists by its users in India indicate that long lockdown has only piqued interest in and aspirations to travel, once the lockdown is eased, Airbnb said in a statement. Key domestic markets for Airbnb are Goa, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Mumbai and Bengaluru but the company is also seeing a surge in searches for stay options in nearby cities especially near metro cities like Alibag, Lonavala, Panchgani near Mumbai, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:23 IST
Airbnb launches initiative to boost domestic travel focusing on nearby destinations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Online accommodation platform Airbnb on Thursday said it has launched an initiative to support economic growth through domestic tourism, as local travel has begun to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In India, 51 per cent of the company's business comprises domestic bookings. In addition, search trends and wishlists by its users in India indicate that long lockdown has only piqued interest in and aspirations to travel, once the lockdown is eased, Airbnb said in a statement.

Key domestic markets for Airbnb are Goa, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Mumbai and Bengaluru but the company is also seeing a surge in searches for stay options in nearby cities especially near metro cities like Alibag, Lonavala, Panchgani near Mumbai, it added. "As states in India open up, driving holidays, experiential travel, rural and farm stays and generally conscious travel choices, are some of the biggest trends emerging from India," Airbnb said.

The initiative, called 'Go Near', aims to tap the wish of the people to travel to nearby destinations. "For India, the launch of 'Go Near' is a reflection on people's desire to travel closer home to some really amazing domestic destinations that India has to offer -- the trends show us that people are eager to travel once again with new considerations of safety," Airbnb India Country Manager Amanpreet Bajaj said.

Airbnb will continue to follow guidance from local officials and encourage safe, responsible travel and work to ensure guests have great experiences, he added.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

UK council stops plan to remove statue of scout founder Baden-Powell

A British statue of Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the worldwide scouting movement, will be given 24-hour security until it is removed or until the threat subsides after it became a target of anti-racism protests. Poole council had said it...

Milley says he was wrong to accompany Trump on church walk

Army Gen. Mark Milley, the nations top military officer, said Thursday he was wrong to have accompanied President Donald Trump on a walk to a church through Lafayette Square, where he was photographed in his combat uniform with the presiden...

Chinese officials call for improved ties with US

Beijing will honour its trade deal with the US and wants to see better ties with Washington, senior Chinese officials said on Thursday. Zhu Guangyao, a former finance minister and Cabinet advisor, said the two countries should waste no time...

SBI set to raise Rs 1,523 cr via stake sale in SBI Life; board yet to decide on fundraising

State Bank of India SBI, the countrys largest lender, will divest over 2 per cent stake for at least Rs 1,522.50 crore in its subsidiary SBI Life to comply with the minimum public shareholding MPS norms, and will also decide on raising long...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020