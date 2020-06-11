Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-VW blames cultural insensitivity for ad criticised as racist

"On behalf of the Board of Management, I would like to formally apologise for hurting people as a result of a lack of intercultural sensitivity," he added. Volkswagen's management board said it condemned racism and the company explained that the ad was part of a series of clips from the Golf 8 ad campaign depicting a couple who play tricks on each other.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:29 IST
UPDATE 2-VW blames cultural insensitivity for ad criticised as racist

Volkswagen on Thursday apologised for posting on its Instagram page last month an advert widely criticised as racist, and said it was published because of a lack of cultural sensitivity. In the clip of a few seconds, a black man is depicted next to a new VW Golf, being pushed around by an oversized white hand, meant to be that of his girlfriend, which then flicks him into a building bearing the sign "Petit Colon".

Petit Colon is a real cafe in Buenos Aires, Argentina, located near the Teatro Colon. In French the term translates into "small settler," which has colonial undertones. Volkswagen withdrew the advert on May 20. and announced on Thursday the findings of a review into how it came to be published.

"We can state that racist intentions did not play any role whatsoever. We found a lack of sensitivity and procedural errors," Hiltrud Werner, Volkswagen's management board member for integrity and legal affairs said in a statement. "On behalf of the Board of Management, I would like to formally apologise for hurting people as a result of a lack of intercultural sensitivity," he added.

Volkswagen's management board said it condemned racism and the company explained that the ad was part of a series of clips from the Golf 8 ad campaign depicting a couple who play tricks on each other. Without watching the entire campaign however, it is unclear that the white hand is the man's girlfriend.

Volkswagen pledged to boost diversity training and improve controls. "This advert is tasteless. It is deeply racist. So deeply, that one has no idea where to start," said a commentary piece in ROSAMAG, an online magazine for AfroGerman women and friends.

No member of staff at Volkswagen has been dismissed as a result of the campaign, which was produced by Voltage, an ad agency belonging to New York-based DDB Worldwide. Voltage was not immediately available for comment.

Katja Heintschel von Heinegg, head of Germany's Advertisting Standards Council said: "the company has withdrawn the advert, and clearly distanced itself from the content." "Doubtless the company advertising as well as the agency are now sufficiently sensitive to the issue that something like this will not happen again," she added.

PAST BLUNDERS Volkswagen, which has seen its reputation tarnished in the last five years after it admitted cheating diesel emissions tests, has a history of insensitive blunders.

Last year Britain's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled an advert for Volkswagen's eGolf, which showed two male astronauts and a male para-athlete followed by a woman sitting with a pram, presented gender roles in a way that was likely to cause harm and should not appear again. In March last year the company's supervisory board condemned remarks made by the company's chief executive after he appeared to allude to a Nazi-era slogan.

At the time, Herbert Diess said "EBIT macht frei" before apologising for the comments and explaining he in no way wanted to draw a comparison to the Nazi-era slogan "Arbeit macht frei", which appeared on the gates of Auschwitz during the Holocaust. EBIT refers to a company's earnings before interest and taxes and Diess had sought to emphasise that Volkswagen's operational freedom would increase with higher profitability.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House Republicans to put forward their own police reform plan

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will put forward their own proposal on police reform that would focus on performance, transparency and accountability, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday.McCarthy told re...

Trump authorizes sanctions over ICC Afghanistan war crimes case

President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order authorizing U.S. sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. In announc...

17 more COVID-19 cases in Mathura: Official

Seventeen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 61, an official said on Thursday. Deputy Chief Medical Officer P K Gupta said of the total fresh cases,...

NIRF: 5 DU colleges among top 10, Miranda House retains top position

Five Delhi University colleges are among the top 10 in the NIRF rankings released by the HRD Ministry on Thursday, with Miranda House bagging the top spot for the fourth consecutive year. DU, which was ranked 13th last year, moved up to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020