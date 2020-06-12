Left Menu
Study warns of poverty surge to over 1 billion due to virus

Global poverty is set to rise above 1 billion people once again as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which is reducing the income of the world's poorest by USD 500 million a day, according to new research published Friday.

Global poverty is set to rise above 1 billion people once again as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which is reducing the income of the world's poorest by USD 500 million a day, according to new research published Friday. The research by King's College London and the Australian National University points to poverty increasing dramatically in middle-income developing countries, where millions of people live just above the poverty line.

Asian countries, such as Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Pakistan and the Philippines, are considered to be particularly vulnerable to the pandemic's economic shockwaves with lockdowns severely curtailing activity. “The pandemic is fast becoming an economic crisis for developing countries,” said Andy Sumner, a professor of international development at King's College London and one of the report's co-authors.

Because millions of people live just above the poverty line, they are in a precarious position as the economic shock of the pandemic plays out. In a worst case scenario, the number of people in extreme poverty - defined as earning under USD 1.90 a day - is forecast to rise from about 700 million to 1.1 billion, according to the report, which was published by the United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research. “Without action this crisis could set back progress on reducing global poverty by 20 or even 30 years,” Sumner said. Researchers are calling for “urgent global leadership” to address the crisis. But hopes are low after the Group of Seven meeting of world leaders, which was due to take place June 10-12 at President Donald Trump's retreat at Camp David, was postponed. Trump now aims to host an expanded meeting in September, also including leaders from Russia, Australia, South Korea and India. How much development issues will be addressed at that summit remains an open question.

Sumner said three actions need to be prioritized. First, a “rapid response global commission on poverty and COVID-19” needs to be established and led by a prominent global leader to identify the level of financing required and what rich countries can do to help. Second, he said funds should be released quickly by expanding the current debt servicing standstill that the International Monetary Fund is providing to all developing countries and by freezing World Bank debt repayments at least until the end of 2020, possibly into 2021.

He said that once the crisis abates, debt restructuring or outright cancellation of debt for some developing countries “will be needed or even unavoidable.” And thirdly, he said countries benefiting from the standstill should use the money to shore up and expand social safety nets..

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Trump says he'll pursue police use-of-force standard

President Donald Trump said Thursday he would pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet current professional standards for the use of force, while accusing Democrats of broadly branding police as the problem. He also...

Sony calls on Spider-Man for PS5 year-end launch

Sony Corp on Friday unveiled more than two dozen titles for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console, including a sequel to its hit Spider-Man title and the latest Gran Turismo racer, as it builds anticipation ahead of the planned year-end launch...

After rebuke, top U.S. general says joining Trump church walk during protests was 'mistake'

The top U.S. military officer on Thursday said he should not have joined President Donald Trump as he walked from the White House to a nearby church for a photo opportunity after authorities cleared the way of protesters using tear gas and ...

What was the cost for the National Guard to deploy in D.C.? Up to $2.6 mln a day

The deployment of thousands of National Guard troops in response to protests on the streets of Washington, endorsed by President Donald Trump and much criticized by the citys mayor, cost the federal government 2.6 million per day at its pea...
