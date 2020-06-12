Left Menu
Development News Edition

Revised cost approved to augment ship repair facilities in Andaman & Nicobar

Shipping activities are the lifeline of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, as the majority of the development activities are linked to it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-06-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 14:57 IST
Revised cost approved to augment ship repair facilities in Andaman & Nicobar
Due to significantly increased ship movements, the existing repairing facilities at Port Blair are being augmented by the Ministry of Shipping. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Shipping has approved the Revised Cost estimate of an amount of Rs. 123.95 crore for augmenting Ship Repair facilities in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Shipping activities are the lifeline of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, as the majority of the development activities are linked to it. To keep the shipping activities alive without any interruption, the ship repair facilities are needed to be developed. Due to significantly increased ship movements, the existing repairing facilities at Port Blair are being augmented by the Ministry of Shipping. The existing dock length will be extended by 90 meters This augmentation will boost shipbuilding and ship repairing industry and facilitate the 'Make In India' initiative of the Government of India.

The project 'Extension of Dry Dock-II at a marine dockyard including supply, installation and commissioning of Dry Dock Pumps and accessories in Port Blair, South Andaman" was sanctioned by Ministry of Shipping under Central Sector Scheme to the tune of Rs. 96.24 crores, with stipulated date of completion of 42 months during February 2016. The scope of work was to extend the existing dock by 90 meters in length to accommodate more and bigger vessels. This facility was to double the existing capacity of ship repair facilities at Port Blair and generate employment opportunities and enhance the income of islanders. The project had been awarded and the preliminary work commenced at the site on 07.03.2017.

Due to some technical changes in the project, there was cost and time overrun. Ministry of Shipping has now approved the Revised Cost Estimate for an amount of Rs. 123.95 crore. The extension facility of the Dry dock will be made available to the Shipping industry by August 2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Official: Bomb explodes in Kabul mosque, at least 4 killed

A bomb exploded Friday inside a mosque in west Kabul killing at least four people and wounding an unknown number of others, an Afghan government official said. Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian had no additional details about the expl...

AP govt signs pact with GMR group for development of Bhogapuram airport

Decks have now been fully cleared for the development of a new international greenfield airport at Bhogapuram near Visakhapatnam as the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday signed a concession agreement with project developer GMR Airports Lt...

4 killed in IED explosion at mosque in Kabul

Four people have been killed in an IED explosion during Friday prayers at a mosque in the west of Kabul. The imam of Sher Shah Suri Mosque is among those killed, TOLO news quoted the Interior Ministry as saying.No terrorist group has so far...

Pangolin released into wild under China's new protections

Activists in China have released a pangolin into the wild to celebrate new protections for the armadillo-like animal whose numbers in the country have dropped to near extinction levels. Volunteers had rescued and rehabilitated the pangolin ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020