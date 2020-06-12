Left Menu
Nearly 812 lakh tonnes foodgrains available in FCI godowns: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:11 IST
Food Corporation of India (FCI) currently has 811.69 lakh tonnes of foodgrains in its buffer stock, sufficient enough to meet the commitment under the food law and other welfare schemes. The FCI is the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains.  "As per the FCI report dated June 11, FCI currently has 270.89 lakh tonnes rice and 540.80 lakh tonnes wheat. Hence, a total of 811.69 lakh tonnes foodgrain stock is available (excluding the ongoing purchase of wheat and paddy, which have not yet reached the godown)," an official statement said.

About 55 lakh tonnes of foodgrains is required for a month under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes. As on June 11, total 376.58 lakh tonnes of wheat and 734.58 lakh tonnes of rice have been procured.

Under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat package, the government has decided that 8 lakh tonnes of foodgrains will be provided to about 8 crore migrant labourers, stranded and needy families, which are not covered under NFSA or state scheme PDS cards. Five kg of foodgrain per person is being distributed free of cost for the month of May and June to all migrants. Migrants are also allotted 1 kg of gram/dal per family.  "The states and UTs have lifted 5.48 lakh tonnes of foodgrains and distributed 22,812 tonnes of foodgrains to total 45.62 lakh (in May 35.32 lakh and June 10.30 lakh) beneficiaries. The government also approved 39,000 tonnes pulses for 1.96 crore migrant families," the statement said.  Around 33,916 tonnes of gram/dal have been dispatched to the states and UTs. A total 23,733 tonnes of gram has been lifted by various States and UTs. 2,092 MT gram has been distributed by the states and UTs.  "The government is bearing 100 per cent financial burden of approximately Rs 3,109 crore for foodgrain and Rs 280 crore for gram under this scheme," the statement said.  Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, for the 3 months April-June, a total of 104.3 lakh tonnes of rice and 15.2 lakh tonnes of wheat is required and out of that 94.71 lakh tonnes rice and 14.20 lakh tonnes wheat have been lifted by various states and UTs.

In April, 37 lakh tonnes (92 per cent) foodgrains have been distributed to 74 crore beneficiaries, while in May, total 35.82 lakh tonnes (90 per cent) food grains distributed to 71.64 crore beneficiaries and in June 9.34 lakh tonnes (23 per cent) foodgrains have been distributed to 18.68 crore beneficiaries.  The government is bearing 100 per cent financial burden of about Rs 46,000 crore under this scheme.  As regards pulses, the total requirement for the three months is 5.87 lakh tonnes. The government is bearing 100 per cent financial burden of about Rs 5,000 crore under this scheme.  "So far, 5.50 lakh tonnes of pulses have been dispatched to states/UTs and 4.91 lakh tonnes have reached the states/UTs, while 3.06 lakh tonnes of  pulses have been distributed," the statement said..

