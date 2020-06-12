Govt approves revised estimate of Rs 124 cr for ship repair facilities in Andaman & Nicobar

The government on Friday gave nod to a revised estimate of Rs 124 crore to augment ship repair facilities in Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Due to increased ship movements, the ship repair facilities at Port Blair are being augmented by the shipping ministry and the existing dock length will be extended by 90 meters under ‘Make In India’ initiative.

For this, the ministry has approved a revised cost estimate of Rs 123.95 crore, a statement by the shipping ministry said. "The project...was sanctioned by Ministry of Shipping under Central Sector Scheme to the tune of Rs 96.24 crore, with stipulated date of completion of 42 months, during February 2016," the statement said.

The scope of work includes extending the length of the existing dock by 90 meters to accommodate more and bigger vessels. Besides doubling the existing capacity of ship repair facilities, the project aims at generating employment opportunities and enhance the income of islanders.

The preliminary work on the project commenced on March 7, 2017. Due to some technical changes in the project, there was cost and time overrun, the statement said. "Ministry of Shipping has now approved the Revised Cost Estimate for an amount of Rs 123.95 crore. The extension facility of the dry dock will be made available to the shipping industry by August 2021," it added.