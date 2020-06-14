Triveni Turbine net profit slips 51 pc to Rs 13.78 cr in Mar quarter

Triveni Turbine has reported over 51 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.78 crore for March quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. The company's net profit was Rs 28.27 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income dipped to Rs 157.28 crore in March quarter from Rs 245.18 crore in the same period last year. Its net profit for the fiscal 2019-20 stood at Rs 121.78 crore, compared to Rs 100.23 crore in 2018-19.

For the fiscal 2019-20, the total income was Rs 832.45 crore, as against Rs 856.18 crore in 2018-19. The board in its meeting held on Saturday has not recommended payment of any final dividend for the Financial year 2019-20.

Triveni Turbine and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") primarily operate in a single reportable segment – Power Generating Equipment and Solutions. The company said COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the world economy, including India. The operations are also impacted, particularly during the lockdown period, as both the factories and all sales and service offices were closed, it added.

Due to logistics bottlenecks, closure of customers' site and suspension of travel, there was an impact on sales despatches and order booking, the firm said. It has resumed operation in phased manner from third week of April 2020 following safety standards and protocols in accordance with government guidelines issued from time to time. On the basis of evaluation and current indicators of future economic conditions, the company expects to recover the carrying amounts of these assets and does not anticipate any impairment to these financial and non-financial assets. However, the impact assessment of COVID-19 is a continuing process, given the uncertainties associated with its nature and duration, it said.

It will continue to monitor any material changes to future economic condition, Triveni Turbine added..