Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab seeks review of ordinances on farm sector, CM says these will lead to 'exploitation' of farmers

The chief minister wrote that leaving farmers, who neither could hold their produce for a long time after harvest nor had the bargaining power to fetch remunerative prices, at the mercy of organised trade will only increase the possibility of their exploitation by the traders. On the easing of regulation of food grains under the Essential Commodities Act, Singh said it further allows the exporters, processors or traders to hold large stocks of farm produce without limits, except in certain grave situations of war, natural calamity, etc.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-06-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 19:42 IST
Punjab seeks review of ordinances on farm sector, CM says these will lead to 'exploitation' of farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the decision to promulgate three Ordinances on the farm sector, saying these will lead to "exploitation" of farmers by organised trade and further "exacerbate the socio-economic tensions" among the state's peasantry. The chief minister expressed his reservation about the laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance -- that the Centre has said will transform the farm sector and help raise farmers' income.

In a letter to the prime minister, Singh sought a reconsideration of the three ordinances on permitting trade in agricultural produce outside the physical boundaries of the set-up of the agricultural market under the APMC Act, easing restrictions under the Essential Commodities Act, and facilitating contract farming. All three should be revisited keeping in view the concerns and the interests of the farmers, said Singh. Punjab has been at the forefront of ensuring food security for the country, he said. The development of crop production technology for wheat and paddy as well as its dissemination, supported by the assured procurement at minimum support price (MSP) in the notified markets, has played a key role in building up buffer stocks and making the country self-reliant,  he stressed. The results of this policy were most visible in the recent past when the country was able to face the unprecedented crisis emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic with confidence, with no threat of hunger and food deprivation, he said.

Referring to the Ordinances, the chief minister said the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) system in Punjab had stood the test of time and served the state and the country well over the last 60 years. However, the Ordinances have led to widespread apprehension among the farmers of the state that the central government was planning to withdraw from the assured procurement of food grains produced by them.

He said that there was also another apprehension that the proposed barrier-free nationwide markets for farmers would really come to mean a nationwide market for traders, possibly to the detriment of the already debt-ridden and beleaguered farmers of the state. The Ordinances at the times of the unprecedented pandemic will further exacerbate the socio-economic tensions among the farmers of the state, the chief minister said, adding that this would not at all be conducive for the peace and development of the region, which faces serious challenges of public order due to a "live" international border.

Drawing the prime minister's attention to The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, Singh said it permits new marketing channels outside the APMC domain and has, thus, far-reaching implications for the states, particularly Punjab. He asserted that Punjab had already amended its APMC Act, 1961 to provide for a single unified licence and setting up of private market yards for direct purchase from farmers. The chief minister wrote that leaving farmers, who neither could hold their produce for a long time after harvest nor had the bargaining power to fetch remunerative prices, at the mercy of organised trade will only increase the possibility of their exploitation by the traders.

On the easing of regulation of food grains under the Essential Commodities Act, Singh said it further allows the exporters, processors or traders to hold large stocks of farm produce without limits, except in certain grave situations of war, natural calamity, etc. The amendment would allow the private players to buy the produce in harvest season, when prices are generally lower, and release it later when prices firm up. He stated that in the absence of any regulation, states would also have no information about the availability of stocks of commodities within the state.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Trump moved Tulsa rally date after learning about Juneteenth

President Donald Trump didnt know the significance to black Americans of the date and location he chose for his first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic more than three months ago, key Republican supporters of the president in Co...

Will probe depression angle too: Minister on actor's death

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said Mumbai police will take into account actor Sushant Singh Rajputs reported clinical depression while conducting a probe into his death. Rajput, 34, who was found hanging in his Bandra ap...

Coal TUs to strike work for three days in July, to give notice on June 18

The major trade unions of Coal India and Singareni Collieries Company Limited will strike work for three days from July 2 to press for withdrawal of commercial mining, their spokesmen said. The notice for the strike by five trade unions wil...

Thai restaurants on thin ice despite return of alcohol sales

Thailands battered restaurant sector had two reasons to celebrate Monday as the country further eased its coronavirus restrictions. Bangkoks many eateries, which reopened in May after being shut down for more than a month, are allowed to se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020