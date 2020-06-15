Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's services exports dip 8.92 pc to USD 16.45 bn in April

Services receipt or exports during April 2019 stood at USD 17.56 billion. As per a press release by RBI, the estimated value of services exports for May 2020 is USD 15.70 billion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 22:05 IST
India's services exports dip 8.92 pc to USD 16.45 bn in April

India's service sector exports dipped 8.92 per cent to USD 16.45 billion (about Rs 1.25 lakh crore) in April, RBI data showed on Monday. Services receipt or exports during April 2019 stood at USD 17.56 billion.

As per a press release by RBI, the estimated value of services exports for May 2020 is USD 15.70 billion. Services payments or imports also declined by 18.3 per cent to USD 9.3 billion (about Rs 70,600 crore) in April 2020, leaving a trade balance of USD 7.15 billion (about Rs 54,300 crore) during the month under review.

The estimated value of services imports for May is USD 8.57 billion. The Reserve Bank releases monthly data on India's international trade in services with a lag of around 45 days.

The monthly data on services are provisional and undergo revision when the Balance of Payments (BoP) data are released on a quarterly basis..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

WhatsApp launches digital payments in Brazil

After testing a beta version in India, WhatsApp on Monday announced that it has launched in-app payments in Brazil. The payments are enabled through Facebook Pay and require no fees from consumers to use the payments service but merchants w...

HCL enhances COVID-19 isolation, treatment facilities in Andhra's Krishna district

In the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradeshs Krishna district, HCL on Monday announced that it is enhancing the COVID-19 isolation and treatment facilities in the district in partnership with Doctors for You - HCL Foundations...

Delhi looks at stepping up coronavirus testing

As Delhi prepares to ramp up testing for the coronavirus infection, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said laboratory facilities under the Centre in the national capital are being extended to the city government, while all labs and h...

Ashoka Buildcon posts Rs 134 cr profit in Jan-Mar quarter

Ashoka Buildcon on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 134.55 crore for the quarter ended March. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 10.23 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.Total income in the fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020