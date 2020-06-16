Left Menu
Development News Edition

WhatsApp launches payments service in Brazil

In 2018, the Facebook-owned company had started testing the service in India, which allows users to utilise the messaging platform to send and receive money.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 00:56 IST
WhatsApp launches payments service in Brazil
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix.com

WhatsApp has launched its 'WhatsApp Pay' in Brazil, nearly two years after it began testing the payments service in India. In 2018, the Facebook-owned company had started testing the service in India, which allows users to utilise the messaging platform to send and receive money. However, the ambitious plan has been caught in a bind over regulatory issues.

In a Facebook post on Monday, its CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Brazil is the first country where it is widely rolling out payments in WhatsApp. "Today we're starting to launch payments for people using WhatsApp in Brazil. We're making sending and receiving money as easy as sharing photos," he said, adding that small businesses will also be able to make sales right within WhatsApp.

"To do this, we're building on Facebook Pay, which provides a secure and consistent way to make payments across our apps," he said. Zuckerberg said WhatsApp is working with local banks, including Banco do Brasil, Nubank, Sicredi as well as Cielo, the leading payments processor for merchants in Brazil.

In a blog post, WhatsApp said it has built payments with security in mind and a special six digit PIN or fingerprint will be required to prevent unauthorized transactions. "To start, we will support debit or credit cards from Banco do Brasil, Nubank, and Sicredi on the Visa and Mastercard networks -and we are working with Cielo, the leading payments processor in Brazil. We have built an open model to welcome more partners in the future," it added.

WhatsApp has about 400 million users in India. It has been testing its payments service in India - based on UPI - with about a million users. While the company was hopeful of rolling out the payments service to a larger userbase last year itself, it has faced regulatory hurdles that has delayed a full-fledged launch in India. Its rivals in the country include Softbank-backed Paytm, Flipkart's PhonePe, and Google Pay.

Interestingly, Facebook had recently announced USD 5.7 billion investment in Jio Platforms. Simultaneously, Jio Platforms, WhatsApp Inc, and Reliance Retail Ltd (RRL) have also proposed to enter into a separate commercial arrangement. Under the arrangement, JioMart - a new RRL commerce marketplace which connects customers with Kirana stores and other small and microlocal Indian businesses - plans to integrate certain WhatsApp services with JioMart.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Daily new virus cases still rising in Turkey

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey is continuing to rise, weeks after the country relaxed restrictions. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Monday reported 1,592 confirmed new infections over the previous 24 hours 30 more th...

Basketball-WNBA to play season at single site in Florida without fans

The Womens National Basketball Association WNBA will begin its 2020 season in late July amid the COVID-19 outbreak with all games to be played without fans at a single site in Florida, the league said on Monday. The WNBA said in a statement...

Trump says ex-adviser Bolton breaks law if he publishes book

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday his former national security adviser John Bolton will have broken the law if a book he has written is published.Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, also said any conversation with him ...

Kyrgyzstan's prime minister steps down over frequencies case

The prime minister of Kyrgyzstan has resigned amid a scandal over whether the government illegally sold radio frequenciesIn his Monday announcement, Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziyev denied personal involvement, but said he was stepping down becau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020