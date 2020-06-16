FlowerAura is all Geared up to Deliver Smiles This Father's Day With New and Exclusive Gifts

GURGAON, India, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowerAura, one of India's best online florist and gifting portal is more than ready to deliver smiles throughout the country on the occasion of Father's Day, June 21. With its new and exclusive range of flowers, plants, cakes, and gift items, FlowerAura is here to help people bring a wave of happiness to their Father's life. For Father's Day celebration in 2020, FlowerAura has a heartwarming Father's Day gift collection which includes emotional and exclusive gifts for Dad such as Photo frames, Greeting Cards, Scrolls, Beer Mugs, Hampers, Father's Day Theme Cake, and more. And services like Father's Day flower delivery and plant delivery can be used to present a gift of nature's touch to one's father. Flowers and plants are placed and potted in specially designed boxes and vases.

All the safety measures are been taken, and preparations are done to keep the gifts safe and secure from COVID-19. Keeping the lockdown in view, FlowerAura has launched creative and out-of-the-box digital gifts for Father's Day. It includes Guitarist-On-Call, Singer-On-Call, Personalised Video Messages, Digital Posters, Caricatures, E-Greeting Cards, and more. Fathers love the old classic songs of their time and with digital musical gifts, people can make their Fathers enjoy their favourite song live. "I am delighted to say that even in the predicament of the pandemic, we have swiftly managed to gear up ourselves for the occasion of Father's Day. We have launched a plethora of new products to celebrate the occasion with a wide smile on all the Father's out there, and many more will be launched until the special day arrives. FlowerAura has always been working on a motive of spreading happiness, and will always push itself to achieve it," says Himanshu Chawla, CEO, FlowerAura.

Fathers are the real superheroes, and exclusive gifts from FlowerAura are quintessential to celebrate and appreciate their selfless heroics. About FlowerAura FlowerAura is India's leading online florist and gifting portal offering a range of flowers, cakes, gifts, plants, chocolates, and bouquet for all occasions. One of the most reliable online gifting portals in India, FlowerAura, brings pocket-friendly deals with best-quality service. FlowerAura offers a wide assortment of freshly handpicked flowers & bouquets, Delicious Cakes, Handmade Chocolates, Plants and Heart-warming Gifts with 12 fulfilment centres in 3 major cities across India, including Delhi NCR.

