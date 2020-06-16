Left Menu
Intellipaat Partners With IIT Guwahati's E&ICT Academy to Boost Professionals' Careers

BANGALORE, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellipaat proudly announces its partnership with IIT Guwahati's E&ICT Academy to train professionals in cutting edge technologies like Big Data Analytics, Cloud and DevOps, and Full-Stack Web Development.

BANGALORE, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellipaat proudly announces its partnership with IIT Guwahati's E&ICT Academy to train professionals in cutting edge technologies like Big Data Analytics, Cloud and DevOps, and Full-Stack Web Development. IIT Guwahati's E&ICT Academy has been formed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) which is a part of the Ministry of Human Resource Development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the E&ICT Academy at IIT Guwahati in 2016. The post graduate programs (PGP) offered jointly will serve as a stepping stone for professionals in the fulfilment of MeitY's mission. Professionals who enrol in these courses will stand to fast-track their careers by these nine month long programs.

PGP Big Data Analytics Course is ideal for professionals who want to work in data science, machine learning, and big data analytics. This course will provide necessary skills to perform data analytics using tools and programming languages like Spark, Hadoop, Python, Tableau and master machine learning algorithms that will make professionals proficient to become success Data Scientists. PGP in Cloud and DevOps will equip for learning high in demand tools like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. They will also learn about DevOps methodology which is must in almost all software companies.

PGP in Full-Stack Web Development will enable professionals to develop web applications from scratch using react, nodejs, php, as well as learn software project management principles. Upon completing any of the three courses, students are guaranteed three job interviews with top employers. Intellipaat will help students prepare for job interviews.

Speaking about the launch of courses, Mr Diwakar, Founder & CEO at Intellipaat said, "These courses are meant to provide the academic rigor along with Industry exposure. The courses will be taught by IIT's professors and Industry subject matter experts. One reason we're so excited about these PG programs is that they are designed to create employability hence the kind of rigor and exposure learners receive will help them to land in their dream jobs. We will help realise MeitY's vision of creating millions of employable professionals. Intellipaat 24X7 support, high quality course material with assignments and project work along with guranteed job assistance will definetly be an extra edge learners will receive for full filling their upskilling objectives." Intellipaat also offers short-term Data Science Course, Artificial Intelligence course and Machine Learning course for professionals who are looking to quick start their career in these domains. About Intellipaat Intellipaat is the leading e- Learning platform with more than +150 courses for professionals on technology and non-technology domains. PWR PWR

