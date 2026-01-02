Left Menu

Family Feud in Thane: Mother and Son Battle for Political Turf

Pramila Keni, a veteran corporator, and her son Mandar are competing against each other in Thane Municipal Corporation's ward elections. After being denied a party ticket, Pramila is running as an independent supported by NCP, while Mandar is the Shiv Sena candidate. The election is scheduled for January 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:50 IST
Family Feud in Thane: Mother and Son Battle for Political Turf
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Thane, Pramila Keni and her son Mandar are set to face each other in the upcoming municipal elections. Pramila, a seasoned politician and former corporator, found herself without a ticket from the Shiv Sena, the party she has served for years, due to internal decisions favoring new blood.

Her son Mandar became the unexpected beneficiary of this decision, taking up the Shiv Sena banner in the race for Ward No. 23 'D'. The political rift between mother and son grew when Pramila chose to run as an independent, backed by the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), after their official candidate, Deepa Gawande, withdrew.

As campaigning intensity rises within their shared community, the election has intrigued local voters. Residents of Ward No. 23 are witnessing firsthand how family ties are being tested against political ambitions as the January 15 vote approaches.

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Oil Diplomacy: Maduro Opens Doors to U.S. Investment Amidst Tensions

Venezuela's Oil Diplomacy: Maduro Opens Doors to U.S. Investment Amidst Tens...

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Stimulus and Geopolitical Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Stimulus and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

 India
4
Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026