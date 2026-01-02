Family Feud in Thane: Mother and Son Battle for Political Turf
Pramila Keni, a veteran corporator, and her son Mandar are competing against each other in Thane Municipal Corporation's ward elections. After being denied a party ticket, Pramila is running as an independent supported by NCP, while Mandar is the Shiv Sena candidate. The election is scheduled for January 15.
In a dramatic turn of events in Thane, Pramila Keni and her son Mandar are set to face each other in the upcoming municipal elections. Pramila, a seasoned politician and former corporator, found herself without a ticket from the Shiv Sena, the party she has served for years, due to internal decisions favoring new blood.
Her son Mandar became the unexpected beneficiary of this decision, taking up the Shiv Sena banner in the race for Ward No. 23 'D'. The political rift between mother and son grew when Pramila chose to run as an independent, backed by the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), after their official candidate, Deepa Gawande, withdrew.
As campaigning intensity rises within their shared community, the election has intrigued local voters. Residents of Ward No. 23 are witnessing firsthand how family ties are being tested against political ambitions as the January 15 vote approaches.
