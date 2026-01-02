Left Menu

Murder Mystery: Brutal End of a Property Dealer in Delhi

The charred body of Bhupender, a 38-year-old property dealer, was discovered in Delhi's Narela area. Police suspect foul play involving professional rivalry or personal enmity. The investigation has been launched following a complaint from his brother and includes multiple special teams working to apprehend the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking discovery, the partially burnt body of 38-year-old property dealer Bhupender was found behind a field in Delhi's Narela area. Police were alerted on Thursday about the grim find near a farmhouse on Lampur Road.

Upon arrival, authorities found Bhupender's body inside a fenced structure within agricultural land. The victim, who was from Haryana's Sonipat district, showed signs of severe head trauma, and blood was visible. A mobile phone and Rs 500 banknotes, belonging to the victim, were recovered from the scene.

The police have launched an investigation into Bhupender's murder, considering all potential motives, from professional rivalries to personal vendettas. Efforts are underway to nab the suspects, with several special teams dedicated to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

