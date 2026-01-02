Odisha's War on Corruption: A Landmark Initiative
The Odisha government has launched a significant anti-corruption campaign, investigating 125 cases between April and December 2025. This drive, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, emphasizes zero-tolerance against corruption. The vigilance department made notable seizures and achieved convictions in several cases.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Odisha government has instructed its vigilance department to probe 125 corruption cases reported between April and December 2025, according to officials on Friday.
This decision came from a meeting led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, marking an unprecedented number of cases assigned for investigation within a similar timeframe, reflecting the government's robust stance against corruption.
The vigilance department has registered 202 criminal cases this year, arresting 212 government employees and filing 49 cases of disproportionate assets, uncovering properties worth Rs 120 crore. The department succeeded in confiscating substantial assets and achieved convictions in 108 cases, affirming its commitment to a corruption-free Odisha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government Clears Electronics Manufacturing Projects Amid Economic Highs and Lows
Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Funds
Government orders social media platform X to immediately remove, disable all unlawful content.
Government Launches Rs 7,295-Crore Support for Exporters
Government Cracks Down on AI-Generated Content on Platform X