MG Motor commences production of Hector Plus; launch in July

The vehicle comes with all-new headlamps, front grille, front and rear bumpers, new rear tail light design, and revised skid plates. "The Hector Plus is aimed at addressing specific family needs with captain seats in the middle row and a third row for teenagers," MG Motor India Chief Plant Officer Manish Manek said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 12:24 IST
Automaker MG Motor India on Tuesday said it has commenced commercial production of its second offering Hector Plus at its Halol-based manufacturing plant. The model, which adds to the Hector brand, was first showcased at Auto Expo 2020 and will go on sale in July, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The model differentiates itself from the Hector with captain seats in the middle row and a third row to suit family needs. The vehicle comes with all-new headlamps, front grille, front and rear bumpers, new rear taillight design, and revised skid plates.

"The Hector Plus is aimed at addressing specific family needs with captain seats in the middle row and the third row for teenagers," MG Motor India Chief Plant Officer Manish Manek said.

