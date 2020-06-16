Left Menu
Development News Edition

Employees at large firms most confident about future of their employers: Survey

The fifth edition of the LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index, based on responses of 2,903 professionals in India, noted that employees in large enterprises are more confident about the future of their employers as compared to their peers from mid-market and small and mid-size business (SMB) companies. The survey noted that "41 per cent of enterprise professionals think their companies will do better in the next 6 months, while 63 per cent think their companies will be better off one year from now".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 13:34 IST
Employees at large firms most confident about future of their employers: Survey

Employees at large enterprises -- firms with over 10,000 workers -- are most confident about the future of their employers as 63 per cent think their companies will be better off one year from now, a survey said on Tuesday. The fifth edition of the LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index, based on responses of 2,903 professionals in India, noted that employees in large enterprises are more confident about the future of their employers as compared to their peers from mid-market and small and mid-size business (SMB) companies.

The survey noted that "41 per cent of enterprise professionals think their companies will do better in the next 6 months, while 63 per cent think their companies will be better off one year from now". However, this confidence of professionals from larger enterprises fades at the individual level as their Individual Confidence Index (ICI) scores show that they are least optimistic about the future of their jobs, finances and careers, when compared to their SMB and mid-market peers.

The LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index shows that while India's overall confidence remains steady with a composite score of 49, the country's confidence in jobs is beginning to trend downward. The survey showed that professionals from healthcare, manufacturing and corporate service industries are more likely to anticipate a decrease in personal spending and personal investments in the next six months.

Moreover, as the Indian workforce navigates a shrinking job market, 2 in 5 professionals believe that the number of jobs and scheduled interviews will decrease in the next two weeks, the survey noted. Besides, 1 in 3 respondents said they will now spend more time working on their resumes and preparing for interviews. Moreover, there is a rising focus on upskilling, as 67 per cent of respondents said they will continue to increase the time spent on online learning.

The Workforce Confidence Index is a fortnightly pulse on the confidence of the Indian workforce. The recent survey is based on the responses of 2,903 professionals during May 4-31, and uses a scale from -100 to +100 to reflect professionals' current sentiments about jobs market, their financial status, career progression, and their expectations going forward..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Serie B side Venezia halt training after positive COVID-19 test

Italian second tier side Venezia have suspended training after one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, the club said in a statement. The Serie B side, were are due to visit Pordenone on Saturday in their first match since the thr...

UK unemployment rising 'faster than Great Depression'

The number of people in the UK claiming job-related benefits increased by a monthly 23.3 in May to 2.8 million, according to official figures released Tuesday that likely underestimate the toll on the labour market of the coronavirus lockdo...

Singapore reports 151 new coronavirus cases among foreign workers

Singapore confirmed 151 new COVID-19 cases among foreign workers on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 40,969, as the city-state gears up to begin the second phase of its reopening of businesses. The new cases included 149 fore...

Swiss economy could lose more $100 billion due to coronavirus - govt

Switzerlands economy could lose almost 100 billion Swiss francs 105 billion in output due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Tuesday. The government expects 2020 GDP to be around 652 billion francs, down fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020