Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU opens antitrust probes into Apple Pay and App Store

European Union authorities have opened antitrust investigations into Apple's App Store and its payments platform over concerns that its practices stifle competition. “It is important that Apple's measures do not deny consumers the benefits of new payment technologies," she said.(AP) RUP RUP

PTI | London | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:03 IST
EU opens antitrust probes into Apple Pay and App Store
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

European Union authorities have opened antitrust investigations into Apple's App Store and its payments platform over concerns that its practices stifle competition. The EU's executive Commission said it launched a formal investigation of Apple Pay over allegations that the US tech giant refuses access to the payment system in some cases and concerns that it limits access to the "tap and go" function on iPhones.

The Commission opened a second investigation into the mobile App Store over concerns that Apple restricts developers from letting iPhone and iPad users know about ways to make purchases outside of apps. EU Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said "it appears that Apple obtained a 'gatekeeper' role when it comes to the distribution of apps and content to users of Apple's popular devices." It also appeared that Apple set conditions on how Apple Pay should be used in merchants' apps and websites, she said. "It is important that Apple's measures do not deny consumers the benefits of new payment technologies," she said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Indore Student part of Team Hollo from the University of Hong Kong wins 2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup World Champion

HONG KONG, June 16, 2020 PRNewswire -- Team Hollo, an iDendron incubatee from the University of Hong Kong HKU, won the 2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup World Champion with a mental health platform connecting a mobile app for users and a web appli...

Australia says pandemic prompts greater effort to revamp global bodies

Australia will take a more activist role in reshaping global bodies such as the World Health Organization WHO after the coronavirus pandemic dealt an unexpected blow to international stability, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.The WHOs ...

More investment in clean energy will help APAC recover from COVID-19 crisis: ADB

A greater investment in clean energy will contribute to Asia-Pacifics recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and make economies more resilient against future shocks, the Asian Development Bank ADB said on Tuesday. In view of the current scenario...

Assam reports 10 more COVID-19 cases, count rises to 4,319

With 10 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Tuesday, the total positive cases rises to 4,319 in the state, said the state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. 10 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Assam today. Three ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020