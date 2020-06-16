Left Menu
Development News Edition

HCL Technologies begins operations in Sri Lanka, to create over 1,500 new jobs

HCL Technologies on Tuesday announced the beginning of its operations in Sri Lanka which is accelerating into an emerging destination of choice for the global IT operations and business process management market.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:48 IST
HCL Technologies begins operations in Sri Lanka, to create over 1,500 new jobs
The company has 1.5 lakh employees operating out of 46 countries. Image Credit: ANI

HCL Technologies on Tuesday announced the beginning of its operations in Sri Lanka which is accelerating into an emerging destination of choice for the global IT operations and business process management market. HCL plans to create over 1,500 new local employment opportunities for both freshers and experienced professionals within the first 18 months of kick-starting its operations in Colombo. A key part of the business and development strategy in Sri Lanka will be to use local talent pool for global assignments.

The country is emerging as a key destination for providing off-shore services for information technology enabled service (ITEs) as well as services related to finance and accounting, legal, insurance, banking, and telecommunications. In February, HCL had joined hands with Sri Lanka's Board of Investment to launch its local entity -- HCL Technologies Lanka Pvt Ltd -- and set up its first delivery centre in the region. Through this entity, the company will provide services to global clients in the areas of applications and system integration services as well as infrastructure services.

"Our delivery centre in Sri Lanka will play an important role to serve our Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients and partners throughout the globe," said Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President of HCL Technologies. HCL will also implement its work-integrated education programme to foster growth by actively cooperating with local ICT and engineering institutions in order to develop and train the local talent pool, it said in a statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

'Chinese side too suffered casualties in violent face-off in Galwan Valley'

The Chinese side has also suffered casualties during the face-off with Indian troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night, according to Global Times Editor-in-Chief. Based on what I know, the Chinese side also suffered casualties ...

European shares bounce 2% as stimulus boosts recovery hopes

European shares joined a global rally on Tuesday as the prospect of historic monetary and fiscal stimulus revived hopes of an economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 2.7, recovering some of the los...

Indore Student part of Team Hollo from the University of Hong Kong wins 2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup World Champion

HONG KONG, June 16, 2020 PRNewswire -- Team Hollo, an iDendron incubatee from the University of Hong Kong HKU, won the 2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup World Champion with a mental health platform connecting a mobile app for users and a web appli...

Australia says pandemic prompts greater effort to revamp global bodies

Australia will take a more activist role in reshaping global bodies such as the World Health Organization WHO after the coronavirus pandemic dealt an unexpected blow to international stability, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.The WHOs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020