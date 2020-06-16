Gold rises Rs 761; silver jumps Rs 1,308

Left Menu
Gold in the national capital rose by Rs 761 to Rs 48,414 per 10 gram on Tuesday in-tandem with spike in international prices of the precious metal and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. "Gold prices resumed uptrend on Tuesday after the US Fed announced to expand the bond buying program," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 17:46 IST
Gold in the national capital rose by Rs 761 to Rs 48,414 per 10 gram on Tuesday in-tandem with spike in international prices of the precious metal and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 47,653 per 10 gram.

The rupee dropped by 17 paise to close at 76.20 against the US dollar on Tuesday. Silver also jumped Rs 1,308 to Rs 49,204 per kg from Rs 47,896 per kg on Monday.

In the international market, gold was quoting higher at USD 1,731 per ounce and silver at USD 17.49 per ounce. "Gold prices resumed uptrend on Tuesday after the US Fed announced to expand the bond buying program," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

