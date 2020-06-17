SleepX, the Online Brand of Sheela Foam Strengthens itself in the E-commerce Space with the Launch of SleepX.com

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)SleepX, the E-commerce brand from Sheela Foam Ltd. (Makers of the flagship brand Sleepwell) has launched their E-commerce site, keeping in mind the changing buying habits of consumers. SleepX has been present on Amazon and Flipkart for the past 1 year and the brand has been a success on both platforms. Online sales though only 3-4% of the total mattress market, have been growing at a rapid pace. Sheela Foam, a completely consumer centric organisation believes in servicing all consumers depending on their choice of channel - offline or online. SleepX has been launched to cater to the consumer who prefers the convenience of buying online. The brand is offering the comfort of selecting the perfect mattress at the ease of your fingertips with a dedicated E-commerce portal, SleepX.com. The brand comprises of a wide collection of mattresses intended specifically for enhanced back support and comfort. The product offerings have been carefully designed understanding the lifestyle and requirements of the new generation, allowing them to perform better as they start their day on a SleepX mattress. SleepX has one of the finest products for its customers, be it the Ortho Memory Foam Mattress, Dual Mattress, or the Exceller range. This month SleepX has launched the Orthopaedic Cool Gel mattress. Here are some of the key highlights of these mattresses: • Ortho Memory Foam Mattress: Designed especially for back pains that is a major concern during present times, these mattresses have Orthopaedic technology and Next Gen Memory Foam Layer for extra comfort. The firmness has been adjusted for optimum back support while the high-density PU foam enables deep down support for great night's sleep• Dual Mattress: This customisable mattress come with a dual reversible layer with hardness on one side and medium-soft on another. One just needs to flip the mattress over for changing the feel• Ortho Cool Gel: Orthopaedic technology and premium cooling gel Memory Foam Layer for cooler sleeping surface while retaining the pressure-relieving properties of memory foam. Infused with gel particles that imparts a cool feeling on a hot summer night and a comfortable feeling during winters• Exceller Ortho Mattress: The flagship Exceller Ortho Mattress is a perfect blend of superior comfort and support. It is ideal for spinal alignment (pocket spring system and foam layers) and is equipped for zero partner disturbance and sag resistance with the help of individual pocket springs Speaking on this, Mr. Sumit Sehgal, Chief Marketing Officer, Sheela Foam Ltd. said, “Sheela Foam has always strived to customize its offerings basis consumer insights. Given the hectic lifestyle of the present generation, a good sleep and ease of purchase are critical for Gen Z. We have therefore launched SleepX.com - A seamless online buying experience to cater to the needs and preferences of the millennial audience. We are confident that we will emerge as a preferred brand amongst the youth in the online space with the simple purchase experience and enhanced service levels.” All SleepX mattresses have the patented Neem Fresche technology from Sheela Foam that ensures health and hygiene. Every SleepX mattress comes with a 100 Nights Trial, Free delivery to the doorstep and Cash on Delivery facility for the consumers. In addition, since there is no standardisation of bed sizes in the country, consumers can also order customised sizes. For the perfect product experience, visit the website: SleepX.com. Price: Ranges from INR 3,599 to INR 21,440. About Sheela FoamA leader in Polyurethane (PU) Foam, Sheela Group is a multi-billion-rupee entity. It has a nationwide presence in manufacturing PU Foam with a global marketing perspective and an impeccable track record, since 1971. Sheela Group is committed to a one-point programme that of bringing comfort, convenience and luxury to enhance the lifestyle of a modern man. The winning brands of Sheela Group includes, Sleepwell - The flagship brand for mattresses and comfort accessories, Feather Foam - A Pure PU Foam, Lamiflex - A superior quality Polyether/Polyester foam for lamination. These are ranked as the largest selling PU Foam in the country

Image: SleepX Mattress PWRPWR