ELGi upgrades compressed air system in the Netherlands

Continuing to expand its footprint in the European market, ELGi Compressors Europe, a subsidiary of the city-based ELGi Equipments Limited, upgraded the compressed air system at the Rubber Resources BV manufacturing site in Maastricht, the Netherlands. Rubber Resources, a major player in rubber re- manufacturing in Europe, experienced increased efficiency and lower energy consumption which contributed to lower carbon footprint.

Rubber Resources specialises in recycling of rubber waste, mainly butyl inner tubes and the treads of heavy vehicle tyres into a product that can be used again in the production of consumer goods and products, Rubber Resources general manager Chental Bulten said in a press release here on Wednesday. "Our mission is the sustainable re-use of rubber thus it is our priority to make our processes, especially our compressed air, as energy efficient as possible," he said.

It was, therefore, an easy decision to replace the existing 180kW compressor with a 110kW Variable Speed ELGi EG Premium Series unit, which resulted in achieving energy efficiency, reliability and low maintenance cost with a support network and expertise to match, Bulten said. At ELGi, we realise that energy efficiency is more than a buzzword it is an operational and socio-economic imperative as well as being market and industry-specific.

Compressed air in Europe accounts for approximately 10 per cent of Europes total energy output," Elgi Europe president Chris Ringlstetter said in the release. Energy savings compliance norms for companies in the Netherlands are quite stringent.

ELGis EG Series, with its built-in variable frequency drive and the lowest power consumption in its class, has proven instrumental in reducing the total energy consumption of Rubber Resources operations, Ringlstetter said in the press release. Elgi Equipments Ltd is a global air compressor manufacturer with a broad line of innovative and technologically superior compressed air systems.

It offers a complete range of compressed air solutions from oil-lubricated and oil-free rotary screw compressors, oil-lubricated and oil-free reciprocating compressors and centrifugal compressors, to dryers, filters and downstream accessories..