GX Group Strengthens Their Long-Term Global Vision with Sanjay Kaul, President, SPG, APJ, Cisco Systems Inc. as Director of Advisory Board

On being appointed as the Director of Advisory Board for GX Group, Mr. Sanjay Kaul said, “The increasing demand of high-speed broadband along with European quality stamp is right value to the market which has to accelerate leaps and bounds post COVID-19.

17-06-2020
Delhi NCR, India – Business Wire India GX Group, a leading manufacturer of FTTH and GPON equipment announces its Board Advisor to the company’s Board of Directors. With the company’s growth and Make in India investment plans in India about to be implemented, GX Group adds one of the executive business leading individuals to their list. “Mr. Sanjay Kaul joins GX Group as Director of Advisory Board at a time of great growth and opportunity in the broadband field. I look forward to working closely with him to build an even stronger company,” Mr. Paritosh Prajapati, CEO, GX Group quoted.

Mr. Sanjay Kaul – President, CISCO systems (APAC and Japan, Service Provider Business) has joined as the Director of Advisory Board for GX Group. Sanjay’s vast experience in the field of telecom and digital connectivity, will surely have an impact on the company’s future endeavors. On being appointed as the Director of Advisory Board for GX Group, Mr. Sanjay Kaul said, “The increasing demand of high-speed broadband along with European quality stamp is right value to the market which has to accelerate leaps and bounds post COVID-19. GX Group has a strong technology innovation and compelling value proposition for SP’s, Cable Operators and real estate businesses. I am truly excited to support GX growth in APJC region.” Make in India vision GX Group via Invest India and Business Sweden has been working on production setup in India for manufacturing of Fiber to the homes equipment, starting with the end-user equipment where the volumes are increasing and demand for high-quality products are increasing. Discussions have already started with Indian Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Mr. Ravishankar Prasad, when he visited Sweden on 17th May 2016. Here we pointed the sourcing of material as an issue to maintain the cost levels right. The production plan is for mass deployment in India and supporting export to our global business, and based on current planning we should be ready by 2021 February.

