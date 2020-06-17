Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1900 hours: DCM39 BIZ-FINMIN-GRANTS FinMin releases Rs 15,187 cr to states as rural local bodies grant New Delhi: The finance ministry on Wednesday released Rs 15,187 crore to 28 states as grants to rural local bodies to help them restart economic activity. DCM49 BIZ-LD WHEAT PROCUREMENT Govt's wheat procurement touches record high of 38.2 mn tonnes New Delhi: The government's wheat procurement has touched an all-time record of 38.2 million tonnes so far in the 2020-21 marketing year, with Madhya Pradesh surpassing Punjab as the country's biggest wheat procuring state. DEL8 BIZ-PETROL-HIKE Petrol price hiked by 55 paise/litre, diesel by 60 paise; 11th straight day of increase New Delhi: Petrol price on Wednesday was hiked by 55 paise per litre and diesel by 60 paise a litre, marking the 11th consecutive day of increase in rates that now totals to Rs 6.02 for petrol and Rs 6.4 for diesel.

DCM48 BIZ-SINO INDIA-TRADE-EXPERTS India-China border tension unlikely to impact trade relations in short-term: Experts New Delhi: The ongoing India-China border tensions may not have any immediate impact on the bilateral trade relations, according to experts. CES11 BIZ-CHINA TRADE City importers holding back orders to China after Galwan clash Kolkata: City-based importers have started holding back their orders to China after the death of Indian Army personnel in a fierce clash with the People'sLiberation Army in Galwan valley of eastern Ladakh.

DCM24 BIZ-AIRTEL-ACQUISITION Airtel picks up 10 pc stake in edtech startup Lattu Media New Delhi: Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has acquired 10 per cent stake in Mumbai-based edtech startup, Lattu Media as part of its Airtel Startup Accelerator Program DCM6 BIZ-TWITTER-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE Twitter launches dedicated search prompt to help people combat domestic violence in India New Delhi: Twitter on Wednesday launched a dedicated search prompt that will direct people looking for domestic violence-related keywords towards relevant information from the Ministry of Women and Child Development and National Commission for Women DEL65 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex slips on China tensions, virus woes; financials, ITC lead fall Mumbai: Equity benchmarks closed lower after a see-saw session on Wednesday as border tensions with China and spiking coronavirus cases kept investors on the back foot. DCM7 BIZ-VIRUS-AIIB-INDIA AIIB approves USD 750 mn loan to India for COVID-19 response New Delhi: Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on Wednesday said it has approved a USD 750 million (around Rs 5,714 crore) loan to India to help the government strengthen its battle against the adverse impact of COVID-19 on poor and vulnerable households. DCM38 BIZ-LD-COAL AUCTION Auction for commercial coal mining on Thursday; PM to address launch event New Delhi: The government will on Thursday launch here the auction of coal mines for commercial mining at an event that will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing. DEL67 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee recovers 4 paise to close at 76.16 as border tension keeps investors on edge Mumbai: The rupee pared early losses to settle 4 paise higher at 76.16 against the US dollar on Wednesday tracking gains in domestic equities and a weakening US dollar.

DCM34 BIZ-INDIA-ENERGY-GROWTH India 2nd biggest driver of global energy consumption in 2019: BP Statistical Review New Delhi: India was second biggest growth driver of primary energy consumption in the world, behind China, in 2019 even though it witnessed fall in demand in oil and coal, according to BP Statistical Review released on Wednesday. DCM32 BIZ-PESTICIDES-BAN-EXPERTS Industry experts appeal govt for phase-out plan of 27 pesticides New Delhi: Crop industry experts on Wednesday demanded a phase out plan instead of banning 27 pesticides outright, saying that this kind of sudden decision will affect farmers who are used to a particular product for long.

DCM27 BIZ-VIRUS-COMPANIES-FORMS Companies get relaxation in filing forms related to creation of charges New Delhi: In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the government has relaxed the time period for corporates to submit forms related to creation or modification of charges. .