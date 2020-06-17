Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-U.S. housing starts miss expectations; permits rebound strongly

Mortgage applications have climbed back above pre-COVID-19 levels. Signs of recovery in the housing market were underscored by a survey of Tuesday showing single-family homebuilders very upbeat in June about conditions in the industry.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 19:44 IST
WRAPUP 1-U.S. housing starts miss expectations; permits rebound strongly

U.S. homebuilding increased less than expected in May, but a strong rebound in permits for future home construction suggested the housing market was starting to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis along with the broader economy. Other data on Wednesday showed applications for loans to buy a home surged to a near 11-1/2-year high last week. The reports followed on the heels of data on Tuesday showing a record surge in retail sales in May. Employers hired a historic 2.5 million workers last month. Activity, however, remains well below pre-COVID-19 levels and economists warn it could take even a decade for the economy to fully recover from the global pandemic.

"Housing is a leading economic indicator and it is pointing the way forward but there is a limit to growth when the economy has to drag along the millions and millions of unemployed workers displaced in this pandemic recession who won't be seeing paychecks anytime soon," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York. Housing starts rose 4.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 974,000 units last month, the Commerce Department said. Starts declined 26.4% in April and 19.0% in March. They dropped 23.2% on a year-on-year basis in May.

Single-family homebuilding, which accounts for the largest share of the housing market, edged up 0.1% to a rate of 675,000 units in May. Starts for the volatile multi-family housing segment jumped 15.0% to a pace of 299,000 units. Homebuilding fell in the Midwest and the populous South. It rose in the West and Northeast.

Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher, extending a three-day rally. The dollar firmed against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices rose. Permits for future home construction rebounded 14.4% to a rate of 1.220 million units in May, reinforcing economists' expectations that the housing market will lead the economy from the recession that started in February, driven by historically low mortgage rates.

Though the housing market accounts for about 3.3% of gross domestic product, it has a larger footprint on the economy. A separate report from the Mortgage Bankers Association on Wednesday showed applications for loans to buy a home increased 4% last week to their highest level since January 2009. Mortgage applications have climbed back above pre-COVID-19 levels.

Signs of recovery in the housing market were underscored by a survey of Tuesday showing single-family homebuilders very upbeat in June about conditions in the industry. Builders reported increased demand for single-family homes in lower density neighborhoods. But with nearly 20 million unemployed and a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in some parts of the country, the housing market is not out of the woods yet.

Single-family building permits increased 11.9% to a rate of 745,000 units in May. Permits for multi-family units surged 18.8% to a rate of 475,000 units.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Monsoon likely to reach Delhi by June 22-23, says IMD

In some good news for Delhiites, the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said the monsoon is likely to reach the national capital three to four days earlier than the usual date of June 27. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the region...

German abattoir stops work, schools to close after 400 coronavirus cases

Some 400 workers have tested positive for the new coronavirus at an abattoir in northern Germany, prompting the closure of local schools and an urgent investigation, officials said on Wednesday. Toennes, one of Germanys biggest meat process...

Soccer-Saints strip captaincy from unsettled Hojbjerg, appoint Ward-Prowse

Southampton have stripped unsettled Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of the captaincy, appointing James Ward-Prowse in his place, manager Ralph Hassenhuettl told reporters on Wednesday. Denmark midfielder Hojbjerg joined the Saints from Bayern Munich ...

Turkish ministers visit Libya, Tripoli government says

Senior Turkish officials visited Tripoli on Wednesday to meet Libyas internationally recognised government after helping it stave off an offensive by eastern-based forces.Turkish support has been critical to the Government of National Accor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020