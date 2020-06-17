Left Menu
Development News Edition

Profitability may be impacted in 1st half due to COVID-19: Union Bank of India

With measures being taken by Government of India and state governments, normalcy is expected to be restored by third or fourth quarter of the current financial year, it said. "The bank is adequately capitalised to take care of its present and future operations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:46 IST
Profitability may be impacted in 1st half due to COVID-19: Union Bank of India

State-owned Union Bank of India on Wednesday said the profitability of the bank may be impacted in the first two quarters of the current fiscal due to slowdown in economy caused by the nation-wide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. However, profitability is likely to improve in the second half of the current fiscal subject to restoration of normal economic activity.

There may be an impact on revenue of the bank during the first half of the current financial year due to slowdown of economic activity during the lockdown, Union Bank of India said in a disclosure to stock exchanges. With measures being taken by Government of India and state governments, normalcy is expected to be restored by third or fourth quarter of the current financial year, it said.

"The bank is adequately capitalised to take care of its present and future operations. Any capital and liquidity constraints on account of COVID-19 is not foreseen at present," it said. On the liquidity position, it said, there is no cash crunch as timely measures were taken by the RBI and the Government of India.

The bank is regularly monitoring its liquidity position through liquidity returns and computation of Liquidity Coverage Ratio, it added..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Venus spotted during day time in Jaipur: Expert

Planet Venus was spotted during day time in Jaipur on Wednesday, the assistant director of BM Birla Planetarium said. Sandeep Bhattacharya, the assistant director of the planetarium here, said he was preparing for the observation of solar e...

Hitler's birthplace shows that confronting dark past can take decades

As anti-racism protesters topple statues of slave traders and colonisers worldwide, some nations are pondering how to mark their dark past. In Austria, debate over confronting one link to Adolf Hitler has taken decades, and its not over yet...

Report: DEA lacks oversight of money laundering operations

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration failed to effectively oversee and manage undercover money laundering operations that move tens of millions of dollars of illegal drug proceeds each year through a network of government-approved front...

Tennis-French Open to be held with fans - French federation president

The French Open, unlike its U.S. counterpart, will be held with fans when it takes place from Sept. 27-Oct. 11, the head of the French tennis federation FFT said on Wednesday. It will absolutely not be behind closed doors. There is no final...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020