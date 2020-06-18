Garena Announces the Winners of the Recently Concluded Online Squad Mode Tournament, Free Fire Battle Arena

• This was the first Free Fire tournament for players in Bangladesh and Nepal • The finale, which took place yesterday, saw the top 12 teams battle for the top spot and a prize pool of 3,00,000 diamonds • Team-8bit took home the championship and a prize of 1,00,000 diamonds MUMBAI, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Free Fire, the world's most popular mobile battle royale game, wrapped up its action-packed online squad mode tournament yesterday - the Free Fire Battle Arena (FFBA). Open to all players on the Indian server (India, Bangladesh, and Nepal), the FFBA saw the region's best teams battling it out from their homes to win big from a prize pool of 3,00,000 diamonds. What started off with more than 5,00,000 teams participating in the online qualifier stage culminated in a gripping finale, with Team-8bit taking home the championship and 1,00,000 diamonds. The FFBA was the first Free Fire tournament for players in Bangladesh and Nepal. Teams from both countries put in strong performances, with two teams from Nepal advancing all the way to the finals. Royal_Gurkhaa and Nepal-Esport ultimately finished in 11th and 12th place respectively. Check out the final standings and their prizes: Rank Team Prize (in diamonds) 1 Team-8bit 1,00,000 2 Legendry_noobs 50,000 3 Old_skool 40,000 4 DOMINATORS!!! 30,000 5 Team Lava 10,000 6 ™savage 10,000 7 GZ-ARMY 10,000 8 TheHitList 10,000 9 Fab-50 10,000 10 The_Insanity 10,000 11 Royal_Gurkhaa 10,000 12 Nepal-Esport 10,000 The FFBA generated high interest from the community, with millions of fans tuning in to catch the high-octane action online. All of the games - including the league, playoffs, and grand finale - were broadcast on the Free Fire Esports India YouTube and Free Fire India Official BOOYAH! channels, with local shoutcasters providing commentary in Hindi. These live streams attracted more than 38,00,000 cumulative views in total across all platforms.

Tournament format To register, participants had to sign up for the Free Fire Cup (FFC), an all-new in-game mode that helps support large scale online qualifiers for esports tournaments, including the FFBA. The tournament kicked off with the league stage, where the top 24 teams were divided into 4 groups of 6 teams each. These 4 groups competed over 6 match days, and the top 2 teams from each group qualified for the finals, filling in the first 8 slots. Playoffs were held for the remaining slots. The teams ranked 3-5 from each of the 4 groups participated in one day best-of-6 format matches for a wildcard entry to the last 4 spots in the finals. For the latest news, please follow Free Fire Esports India Instagram and Facebook page.

