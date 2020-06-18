Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN charts new territory with project to track all Myanmar's forests

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new five-year project in Myanmar will for the first time document all forests in the Southeast Asian nation - including places affected by ethnic tensions - to pinpoint deforestation risks and boost conservation, the United Nations said. The joint Myanmar-Finland project, launched this week with funding of 8 million euros ($9 million), will monitor all types of forests in an exercise aimed at helping the country reduce emissions that fuel climate change and adapt to warming impacts.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:01 IST
UN charts new territory with project to track all Myanmar's forests

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new five-year project in Myanmar will for the first time document all forests in the Southeast Asian nation - including places affected by ethnic tensions - to pinpoint deforestation risks and boost conservation, the United Nations said.

The joint Myanmar-Finland project, launched this week with funding of 8 million euros ($9 million), will monitor all types of forests in an exercise aimed at helping the country reduce emissions that fuel climate change and adapt to warming impacts. It will also serve as a basis to develop global guidelines for tracking and protecting forests in conflict zones.

"For a lot of people, Myanmar is a country with still a lot of unknowns," said Julian Fox, team leader for national forest monitoring at the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome, which is managing the project. "There are huge areas of forests that have never been measured," Fox told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Thursday.

About 70% of Myanmar's population living in rural areas rely on its estimated 29 million hectares (72 million acres) of forests to provide for their basic needs and services. But Myanmar also has the third-highest deforestation rate in the world - after Brazil and Indonesia - according to the FAO, partly driven by agricultural expansion and logging activities.

Although the authorities in colonial times made efforts to map parts of the country and its forests, Fox said there had never been a complete national forest inventory. "For accurate information on forests, you need to know many things underneath the canopy - the tree species, soil, even the social-political context," he said by phone.

The project will measure trees - with the potential to discover new species - and monitor biodiversity and carbon-storage levels, he added. Starting in non-conflict forest zones, before expanding into less-secure areas such as the borders with China, Bangladesh and Thailand, the project will use modern tools like laser tree-measuring equipment and collect physical samples, Fox said.

It will cover Rakhine, a state from which more than 730,000 Rohingya fled to neighbouring Bangladesh after a military crackdown in 2017 that the United Nations has said was executed with genocidal intent. Myanmar denies that charge. By engaging in sensitive talks with different ethnic groups and organisations on the ground, the FAO hopes to be able to monitor forest areas in higher-risk conflict zones.

Myanmar has more than 100 different ethnic groups, each with its own history, culture and language or dialect. If methods developed and used here prove successful, they could be applied in other forested and remote conflict-affected areas worldwide seen as off limits up to now, Fox said.

"It is important that conflict sensitivity and human rights remain in the core of the forest monitoring work in order to ensure that it benefits all people, including ethnic minorities," Finland's ambassador to Myanmar, Riikka Laatu, said in a statement. All results and data on Myanmar's forests will be made publicly available, allowing both the government and different ethnic groups to better manage and protect forests, Fox said.

Nyi Nyi Kyaw, director-general of the forest department in Myanmar's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation, said the government was "in urgent need of better and updated data about the state of all the forests in Myanmar". The data would help plan and evaluate sustainable forest use and conservation with the involvement of different groups, he added in a statement.

($1 = 0.8903 euros)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices close 2 pc higher, banking stocks lead rally

Equity benchmark indices shrugged off border tensions between India and China and closed 2 per cent higher on Thursday with banking and financial stocks leading the rally. The BSE SP Sensex closed 700 points or 2.09 per cent higher at 34,20...

R3.6m fine handed to steel producer for defying air quality rules

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries have welcomed an R3.6 million fine handed to a major steel producing company after it admitted to contravening sections of the Air Quality Act by exceeding the minimum hydrogen sulphide ...

Last rites of Havaldar Sunil Kumar performed in Patna

The last rites of Havaldar Sunil Kumar, who lost his life in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley on June 15-16, were performed in Bihars Maner area on Thursday. People gathered in large numbers to attend the last rites...

Poles turn to rustic bolt-holes at home to escape COVID-19

As summer begins and the lockdown eases, more Poles are shunning foreign resorts and are opting instead for holidays in remote rural settings at home, perhaps a forest tent or a lakeside cottage far from tourist crowds and COVID-19.When Mal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020