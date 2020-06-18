Left Menu
Equity indices close 2 pc higher, banking stocks lead rally

Equity benchmark indices shrugged off border tensions between India and China and closed 2 per cent higher on Thursday with banking and financial stocks leading the rally.

18-06-2020
Coal India jumped by 6.3 pc after PM Narendra Modi launched the auction process of 41 coal blocks for commercial mining. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices shrugged off border tensions between India and China and closed 2 per cent higher on Thursday with banking and financial stocks leading the rally. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 700 points or 2.09 per cent higher at 34,208 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 211 points or 2.13 per cent at 10,092.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty financial service up by 3.5 per cent, private bank up by 3.4 per cent, PSU bank by 2.7 per cent and metal by 2.9 per cent. Among stocks, Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer after moving up by 8.2 per cent to Rs 5,451 per share. Bajaj Finance too surged by 5.5 per cent while State Bank of India ticked up by 4 per cent.

Private lenders Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank edged higher by 4.5 per cent, 3.9 per cent and 3.8 per cent respectively. Shares of Coal India jumped by 6.3 per cent after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the auction process of 41 coal blocks for commercial mining. The government's move will open the coal sector for private players and a major step in the direction of India achieving self-reliance.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries added gains of nearly 3 per cent and closed at a high of Rs 1,663.70 per share. The other prominent winners were Vedanta which gained by 4.7 per cent and Power Grid Corporation by 3.8 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian stocks fell as spiking coronavirus cases in several US states and China pushed back hopes of a quick global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Japan's Nikkei was down by 0.45 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.07 per cent and South Korea's Kospi lost by 0.35 per cent. (ANI)

At 35, Ronaldo may have lost a step during the lockdown

At 35, Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to regain his famous explosiveness following the three-month break for the coronavirus pandemic. The Juventus striker failed to make an impact in his first two matches back, making his run of 19 goals ...

Belarus president's main rival detained before election, lawyers say

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenkos main rival has been detained for questioning in a crackdown on opponents before an Aug. 9 presidential election, lawyers for the detained candidate said on Thursday. Lukashenko has allowed little d...

BoE adds 100 bln pounds to stimulus war-chest but slows bond-buying

The Bank of England increased its bond-buying programme by a further 100 billion pounds 125 billion on Thursday to help steer the economy away from its record coronavirus slump, but sharply slowed the pace of its purchases.The BoE kept its ...

European University Institute and EIB launch new Climate Chair

The European Investment Bank and the European University Institute EUI announce the launch of a new chair, the EIB Chair on Climate Change Policy and International Carbon Markets EIB Climate Chair.The EIB Climate Chair is entirely supported...
