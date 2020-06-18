Left Menu
Paytm sets up new campus with 5,000 seats in Noida

Paytm - which has had its headquarters in Noida for over two decades - said it is on track to shift to the new campus by December this year. The company will give up the leases of a total of 19 facilities across the country, out of which 16 are small regional sales offices, it added. The planned new campus will house Paytm's large engineering base the company is in the process of setting up, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:18 IST
Financial services platform Paytm on Thursday said it has set up its largest campus with over 5,000 seats in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, to accommodate its expanding team. "The company has taken up over 5.5 lakh sq ft of space comprising 21 floors spread across two towers in the newly set up office complex. Paytm plans to gradually shift all operations based in Delhi-NCR to this campus including the headquarters of One97 Communications," Paytm said in a statement. Paytm - which has had its headquarters in Noida for over two decades - said it is on track to shift to the new campus by December this year.

The company will give up the leases of a total of 19 facilities across the country, out of which 16 are small regional sales offices, it added. "While the new campus will have over 5,000 seats, the company will follow all social distancing guidelines that the government would mandate when it shifts operations to the new complex by this year-end. All teams of Paytm would be housed on various floors of the same tower of the complex," it said.

Paytm said it is also planning to take up over 1.5 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru as it expands operations and teams of Paytm Mall, Paytm Money, Paytm Travel and other business units. The planned new campus will house Paytm's large engineering base the company is in the process of setting up, it added. "Paytm is a dynamic firm that is expanding at a rapid scale. While we have time to move into our biggest campus, we are streamlining some of our real estate spread across India. We will not extend the leases of some of our offices as our colleagues will continue working from home," Paytm Vice President Narendra Yadav said.

Consolidating offices to one large campus would improve operational efficiency and further create synergies between various teams and processes, he added..

