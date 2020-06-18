Rupee Co-op Bank posts operating profit of Rs 19.55 cr for FY20

The troubled Rupee Co-operative Bank on Thursday reported an operating profit of Rs 19.55 crore for FY20 on curtailing employee-related expenses and growth in treasury income. The bank, which has been under an RBI-appointed administrator for the last four years, said its joint proposal to merge with the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSC Bank) is pending the mandatory approvals and hoped the regulator will take a pragmatic call on the same. Further pressing for the merger, the bank said it has learnt that MSC Bank is desirous of getting into retail banking, and stressed that this is an area of strength for Rupee Co-op Bank. In a statement, it said the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt recovery efforts. The bank has recovered over Rs 258 crore from borrowers in the last four years. It has repaid Rs 355.23 crore to 89,873 depositors whose money has been stuck with the bank, it added. As of March 31, the bank's total deposits stood at Rs 1,289.72 crore and loans were Rs 298.50 crore, the statement said. It has about 5 lakh depositors and 35 branches spread across Maharashtra. For the fiscal year gone by, it pruned its headcount which helped curtail administrative expenses by Rs 60 crore. Gains on the treasury front also helped it post an operating profit, it added.