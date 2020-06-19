Left Menu
Sanjay Ghodawat Foundation Donates INR 20 Lakhs to Help the Families of Galwan Valley Martyrs

KOLHAPUR, India, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanjay Ghodawat Foundation (SGF), part of diversified Indian business conglomerate - Sanjay Ghodawat Group, pledges financial support to the families of Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives while protecting the Indian borders at the LAC (Line of Actual Control) on the night of 15th June 2020.

PTI | Kolhapur | Updated: 19-06-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 10:47 IST
Sanjay Ghodawat Foundation Donates INR 20 Lakhs to Help the Families of Galwan Valley Martyrs

It donates INR 20 lakhs, one lakh rupees each to every martyr's family. More than 20 Indian soldiers, according to the Indian Army, have been killed while protecting India's territorial integrity in the Galwan Valley region of India that falls under Ladakh territory. The standoff that took place between the two sides in the Galwan Valley is one of the worst in the last 45 years. It is believed that while patrolling, Indian soldiers were ghastly attacked by the Chinese side by violating the peace agreement signed between the two countries. Since the breaking of this news, Indians across the nation and overseas are expressing their anger and grief on this unwarranted and inhumane Chinese aggression at the point which is a known Indian territory

"My deepest condolences to all the families who lost their sons, brothers and fathers - 'They are True Sons of This Soil'. They displayed courage and strength of an ultimate kind while protecting our borders without any fear," says Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat, President - Sanjay Ghodawat Foundation. "We are deeply aghast with this incident but at the same time feel proud of them who made this supreme sacrifice to protect the interests of our nation at the LAC. Our Group stands by all the martyrs' families and the entire country in these difficult times." As a noble gesture of solidarity & togetherness during this tragedy, employees of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group also contributed to financially support the bereaved families. This is not the first time when SGF has come forward to help the nation or the society as large but every time whenever there is a need this group stands by the needy people. At the time of Pulwama attack as well, SGF had donated INR 51 lakhs. It works extensively in the fields of women empowerment, education for all, sanitization & cleanliness, disaster management, environment, rain water harvesting, health and more. About Sanjay Ghodawat FoundationSGF is a renowned organization, which is known for its generous and philanthropic activities all across Maharashtra. This foundation has always played a pivotal role in strengthening humanity in society with its endless humanitarian assistance and inspiring noble gestures. Whether it is about setting up a school for blinds, providing free education to thousands of underprivileged girls, setting up bio-toilets to promote Swachh Bharat Mission, establishing blood bank to help patients at the time of emergency, encouraging talented sportsperson with economic assistance or restoring the morale of martyred families by standing with them at the time of need, SGF always extends its hands to strengthen humanity with the best of its capability

For more information visit: www.sgfoundation.inLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156168/Sanjay_Ghodawat_Foundation_Logo.jpg PWRPWR

