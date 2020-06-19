Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic exposes some of structural fault lines in economy: Ramaphosa

The President said recent auctions have highlighted livestock wealth among black farmers, which indicates that an inclusive, targeted initiative has the potential to transform the livestock value chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-06-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:21 IST
Pandemic exposes some of structural fault lines in economy: Ramaphosa
The President said the government will also need to address the reality of a poorly-developed small and medium business sector within an economy that has a large concentration of market share and ownership in too few hands. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa says as the country repairs the damage caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, the government will be implementing measures to address structural economic constraints.

The President was responding to oral questions from the National Assembly on Thursday.

He said that even before the Coronavirus pandemic, South Africa's economy has been experiencing low growth over a number of years.

"The pandemic has exposed some of the structural fault lines in our economy, including the vulnerability of small businesses and those in the informal economy.

"Therefore, as we repair the damage caused by the pandemic, we will be implementing measures to address the key structural constraints in the economy.

"These include the mismatch between skills produced and the new skills required in a 21st-century economy and the spatial patterns of development that keep millions of workers far away from workplaces," he said.

The President said the government will also need to address the reality of a poorly-developed small and medium business sector within an economy that has a large concentration of market share and ownership in too few hands.

He said there was a need to provide access to capital for many young entrepreneurs, women-owned enterprises and black industrialists.

"As we rebuild the economy after Coronavirus, we will speed up structural reforms that can unleash enterprise and capitalise on the digital economy and the larger markets that are possible through the African Continental Free Trade Area."

He said steps have already been taken in a number of areas to address these challenges.

This includes industry masterplans that have been developed in sectors such as automobile manufacturing, clothing and textiles, poultry production and the sugar industry, as well as reforms in energy policy and the decision to release spectrum in the market.

"If we are to achieve an inclusive economy, we need to deal with the historical injustices in relation to land ownership, access and use.

"Expediting land reform for a more productive economy without weakening our fiscal position will require, among other things, a social compact between the State and private landowners on how to release more land.

"The initiative by Anglo American to donate land to the State is an indication of what is possible if we share a common vision as a country.

"Another example is the PALS [Partnership in Agricultural Land Solutions] initiative in the Witzenberg Valley, where commercial farmers have been working with local communities and farmworkers to promote land reform.

"Government is working with the agricultural industry to develop a sector plan, which will focus on growth areas such as the livestock, wool and grain industries."

The President said recent auctions have highlighted livestock wealth among black farmers, which indicates that an inclusive, targeted initiative has the potential to transform the livestock value chain.

He also said that the release of State-owned land and post-settlement support has commenced.

"Over 100 000 hectares have already been allocated to successful beneficiaries, and the intention is to release all the remaining 700 000 hectares by the end of the financial year.

"Transformation must be pursued with greater vigour so that we have more equitable outcomes and a greater number of jobs.

"Above all, building a more inclusive economy will enhance longer-term growth, productivity and development for all South Africans," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West reluctant for 'dangerous' Taliban prisoners to be freed - sources

Western powers are backing the Afghan governments refusal to free hundreds of prisoners accused of some of Afghanistans most violent attacks, a release demanded by the Taliban as a condition to start peace talks, five sources told Reuters. ...

Barring 2 TDP MLAs, others cast votes in RS polls in AP

Barring two of the opposition TDP, all other 173 MLAs of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly cast their votes on Friday to elect four members from the state to the Rajya Sabha in the biennial election. Telugu Desam Legislature Party deputy leader K...

India reports record rise in coronavirus cases as major city locks down

India reported a record daily jump in the number of novel coronavirus cases on Friday as the southern city of Chennai locked down following fresh outbreaks there.Given Indias high population density, experts have long worried that a sustain...

Japan launches virus contact app, reopens clubs

Japan has launched a smartphone app that notifies users who have come into close contact with someone infected with the coronavirus. The COVID-19 Contact Confirming Application, or COCOA, was created by the Health Ministry using technology ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020