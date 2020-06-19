New baggage-screening system at international airport in city

Left Menu
Hyderabad, June 18 (PTI): The international airport here has implemented a matrix system to screen arriving baggage.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:33 IST
Hyderabad, June 18 (PTI): The international airport here has implemented a matrix system to screen arriving baggage. The system serves up X-ray images of the baggage placed on any of the belts at the airport to Customs officials seated in a matrix room for screening the bags without having to be physically present at the belts, a press release said on Friday.

From the time of its launch, the new system, claimed to be the first of its kind in the country, has provided a greater degree of control to the Customs department in making effective decisions while screening the baggage, the release said. The matrix has been instrumental in marked improvement in process efficiency and optimisation resulting in considerable enhancement in baggage throughput, screening reliability and passenger experience, it said.

The Customs Department at the airport has acknowledged the new Matrix solution for its safe, secure and efficient baggage-screening process, it said. Besides, this system ensures that no baggage is cleared without a Customs officers assessment and screening thus reducing any risk of revenue loss to the government, the release added.

The GMR-led Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has implemented the system, as part of a joint development effort between India Customs and the aerodrome. PTI GDK NVG NVG

