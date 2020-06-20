Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 96,000 trained as Yoga instructors, trainers under skilling initiatives: Govt

"Aligned with his vision, we have been working closely with Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council to build awareness regarding various career prospects in the field of yoga and encourage youth to embrace yoga for a promising future," Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 19:42 IST
Over 96,000 trained as Yoga instructors, trainers under skilling initiatives: Govt
The government's other programmes on skilling include Recognition of Prior Learning, Short Term Training and Special Projects. Image Credit: Twitter (@moayush)

On the eve of International Yoga Day, the government on Saturday said about 96,196 candidates have been trained as yoga instructors and trainers through various skilling initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. The government's other programmes on skilling include Recognition of Prior Learning, Short Term Training and Special Projects.

The states with the highest number of skilled candidates are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, West Bengal, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said. "Yoga is an invaluable gift to the world from India that has roots in our ancient Vedic traditions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also stated that yoga has emerged as one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for good health and well-being across the globe in the last few years. "Aligned with his vision, we have been working closely with Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council to build awareness regarding various career prospects in the field of yoga and encourage youth to embrace yoga for a promising future," Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said. In the post-COVID-19 era, Pandey said he foresees an urgent need of skill sets enhancement of the potential workforce with a surge in demand for certified yoga instructors and trainers. "We are committed towards our vision to make yoga truly global and empower youth across the country to explore lucrative career opportunities in the field of yoga," the minister said. There are three specific courses for yoga - Yoga Instructor (NSQF 4), Yoga Trainer (level 5) and Senior Yoga Trainer (level 6). Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council also has vocational education courses in Yoga for CBSE schools. Starting from class XI from the academic year 2020-2021, B&WSSC's Yoga job roles will also be available in all the Samagra Shiksha schools across all the states for its Higher Secondary Sections.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder, Art of living, said the significance of yoga has become all the more crucial in the current time, as people across the globe are dealing with the various challenges posed by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-South Africa postpones unique three-team fixture

Cricket South Africa has been forced to postpone its trial of three-team cricket after failing to win government backing for the original date of June 27 over concerns about preparations following the COVID-19 pandemic. CSA had hoped to sta...

Pompeo accuses UN body of hypocrisy after condemnation of U.S. police brutality

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the United Nations Human Rights Council of hypocrisy on Saturday after the organization condemned racism and police brutality in the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapoli...

Ready to deal with any situation along LAC: IAF Chief Bhadauria

The Indian Air Force is well prepared and suitably deployed to counter any security challenge along the border with China, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Saturday as a deadly clash between troops of the countries in eastern Ladakh ...

Indian mariner goes missing from vessel on high seas

An Indian mariner was reported missing on the high seas from a crude oil tanker vessel on its way to a port in South Korea from Singapore, his family said on Saturday. Sambit Majumder, a middle-aged mariner with experience of over two decad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020