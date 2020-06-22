Left Menu
Development News Edition

India’s dissent over China’s BRI poses no threat to SCO: Secretary-General Norov

In a wide-ranging interview with PTI, Norov, who is also a former foreign minister of Uzbekistan, addressed issues related to India’s role in the bloc which is focused on the economic and security related issues including the joint cooperation to counter-terrorism. India has strong reservations over Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 22-06-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 13:23 IST
India’s dissent over China’s BRI poses no threat to SCO: Secretary-General Norov
General-Secretary Vladimir Norov (File photo)

India's decision not to endorse China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative in the SCO poses no threat to the bloc as its structure is democratic enough to allow a member country to opt-out of projects backed by others, its General-Secretary Vladimir Norov said. Beijing-headquartered Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is an eight-member economic and security bloc.

India and Pakistan were admitted into the grouping in 2017. Its founding members include China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. In a wide-ranging interview with PTI, Norov, who is also a former foreign minister of Uzbekistan, addressed issues related to India's role in the bloc which is focused on the economic and security related issues including the joint cooperation to counter-terrorism.

India has strong reservations over Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is officially declared as its flagship project. New Delhi has gone public with its concern on Beijing's strategic initiative at various international fora over the past years. The government is specifically concerned over the CPEC that passes through Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

In June 2018 at the end of a two-day summit of the SCO in China's Qingdao city, India was the only country that opposed the BRI with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that any major connectivity project must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries. In his address at the summit, Modi, in a clear reference to the BRI, said any mega connectivity project must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries and assured that India will support projects which ensure inclusivity.

China had unveiled the BRI in 2013 with an aim to link Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf region, Africa, and Europe with a network of land and sea routes. President Xi has already announced that China would invest around USD 126 billion for the project. However, there has been suspicion among several countries that the main aim of the project is to expand China's influence globally.

The initiative also led to allegations of smaller countries reeling under mounting Chinese debt after Sri Lanka gave its Hambantota port as a debt swap to China in 2017 on a 99-year lease. Norov, when asked about the role he sees for himself to reconcile the difference between India's principled position on the BRI and that of other members, said that while making decisions in the SCO, the member states are guided by the principle of consensus. The same principle also applies to the approval of political documents.

"At the same time, there are precedents in our practice when, in cases when a state is not interested in the implementation of certain cooperation projects that are of interest to other member states," he said. "The non-participation of the said member states does not prevent the said member states from implementing such cooperation projects and, at the same time, does not prevent the said member states from further joining the implementation of such projects.

"Such a situation is legally fixed in the SCO Charter, demonstrating democracy and flexibility in decision making on practical and procedural issues. Therefore, I do not see anything dramatic in the discrepancy between the views of India and the majority of Member States on BRI," Norov said. The main thing in the SCO is the ideology of cooperation, non-confrontation, aiming at peace, cooperation, and security, he said.

"We need a rules-based, transparent, non-discriminatory, open, and comprehensive multilateral trade system oriented towards the World Trade Organization (WTO). India is committed to creating an environment for the full expansion of the economic activity, which is a priority for the SCO member states, Norov said.

On the counter-terrorism issues, he said: "I would like to note India fully shares the SCO's approach to countering terrorism and extremism as a major threat to regional security and stability". "The SCO fully agrees with Prime Minister Modi's position that 'a united, peaceful, secure and prosperous Afghanistan is an important factor for stability and security in the SCO region.

Highlighting the SCO's success in counter-terrorism issues, Norov said that in 2019, under the coordination of its executive committee, 5,500 bank accounts and 24 channels for terrorist financing were blocked. "India's active participation in the SCO security mechanisms, including within the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure through secretaries of security councils, ministers of defense, interior, justice, attorney generals, judicial authorities and others.

"We attach great importance to the participation of Indian Army units and divisions in military anti-terrorist exercise," he said. All SCO states share common concerns about the threats of terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking, Norov said.

Countering the financing of terrorism is viewed by the SCO member states as one of the priority areas of multilateral counter-terrorism cooperation, he said. The SCO countries have consistently emphasized the need to consolidate international efforts to effectively address this issue. Our focus is on the growing symbiosis between international terrorism and other cross-border challenges and threats," he added.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Huge opportunities for businesses in railways: Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said huge opportunities are there for businesses in the sector as the ministry is willing to lease out traffic routes and parcel trains to them. He said the railways are now going to start 150 privat...

Mumbai: After 21 COVID-19 cases, Malabar Hill building sealed

A plush residential complex in Napean Sea Road in Mumbais Malabar Hill area has been sealed after 21 COVID-19 cases were reported from there in seven days, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said on Monday. He said 19 of the 21 p...

Global coronavirus outbreak far from over, Norway health minister says

The global coronavirus pandemic is far from over and international cooperation will be crucial in overcoming it, Norways health minister said on MondayThis outbreak is far from over. Norway will continue to work with others to come out of t...

Britain reels from latest terrorism-linked stabbing, American among dead

The English town of Reading held a minutes silence on Monday for the victims of a stabbing that killed three people including an American in the latest terrorism-linked attack.Three people were also hospitalised after a man wielding a five-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020