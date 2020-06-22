Left Menu
Ghana: Vodafone Foundation partners with Novartis to mark World Sickle Cell Day 2020

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:22 IST
File photo

Vodafone Foundation has partnered Novartis, a global medicines company, and the Coalition of Sickle Cell Association of NGOs to mark World Sickle Cell Day 2020, according to a news report by myjoyonline.com.

The partnership is aimed at increasing public knowledge and understanding of sickle cell disease.

A number of activities including blood donation exercise and Sickle Cell Disease Screening at the Southern Zonal Blood Centre, Korle-Bu, a virtual tree planting exercise for fallen warriors, a donation to Sickle Cell Clinic, and a tour to the Vodafone Healthline Centre were lined up to commemorate the day.

Amaris Nana A. Perbi, the Foundation and Sustainability Lead, Vodafone Ghana has said that the partnership is part of the Vodafone Ghana Foundation's commitment to health and focus on life-transforming initiatives to give every Ghanaian the chance to live a healthy and productive life.

"Vodafone Foundation is passionate about ensuring every Ghanaian is in good health. To mark this important day, World Sickle Day 2020, we decided to partner Novartis, the Coalition of NGOs in Ghana to help combat the disease, "said Perbi.

"We have dedicated our pioneering Healthline Centre to clear the myths associated with the disease. We are keen on letting people know the truth about the disease, "he added.

Executive Director of GNS Foundation, Sandy Amponsah Ayivor, commended Vodafone for the support said, "We come together as an association has been massive and the support of Vodafone is been awesome. I am so impressed with Vodafone's support, especially with the Vodafone Call Centre."

