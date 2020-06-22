Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zhejiang Export Online Fair Announces 1st Virtual Expo on LED, Lighting and Accessories

NEW DELHI, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the challenges and requirements of the new business environment created due to the global pandemic, Zhejiang Export Online Fair 2020 announces a unique opportunity for stakeholders in the lighting industry to meet and generate business via video conferencing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:02 IST
Zhejiang Export Online Fair Announces 1st Virtual Expo on LED, Lighting and Accessories

- Promoted by Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province and supported by CREAT (Chindia Regional Exchanges and Trade Investment), the event that will reap the benefits of technology to bring buyers and sellers closer on an international platform. NEW DELHI, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the challenges and requirements of the new business environment created due to the global pandemic, Zhejiang Export Online Fair 2020 announces a unique opportunity for stakeholders in the lighting industry to meet and generate business via video conferencing. The Online Fair on LED, Lighting and Accessories will be held from 28th June - 2nd July 2020, and is targeted at lighting buyers from India who are looking to source innovative lighting products and accessories from key Chinese suppliers.

In the upcoming edition of the expo, more than 80 top manufacturers from China are going to showcase their latest range of LED and other lighting solutions. There will be innumerable options to choose from, in the areas of residential lighting, commercial lighting, smart lighting solutions, decorative lighting, technical lighting, horticultural lighting, urban & architectural lighting, chandeliers, advertising display lighting and lighting accessories. This is an excellent platform to strengthen lighting trade between India and China at a time when business has hit a new low due to the restrictions on travel and transportation. The expo will give a boost to business opportunities and will help stakeholders in exploring new avenues to diversify and expand in the current business environment. The range of products has been selected keeping in mind the requirements of the Indian market and taste of consumers. All discussion amongst participants will take place online via Zoom Video Conferencing platform. The fair will be live from 11.30 to 15.30 (IST) from June 28 to July 2, 2020.

About CREAT The CREAT Foundation Trust was established in the year 2019 with the aim of further augmenting the ties between two great nations of the world - India and China. It began its journey with the vision to become a trusted and stable medium that would enhance the historical connections of these two grand civilisations and amplify it in the present and future as these two states keep up their steady pace towards modernity. Its objective is to envision better avenues for knowledge sharing, cultural exchange and commercial interactions by establishing people to people relationships between the citizens of these countries. PWR PWR.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IAEA receives €1.5m pledges for initiative to close gender gap in nuclear field

The International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA has so far received pledges totalling over 1.5 million in extrabudgetary funding for the Marie Skodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme, a new initiative to encourage women from around the world to pu...

Newly married woman falls to death in Greater Noida

A 27-year-old newly wedded woman died on Monday after she allegedly fell off the terrace on the first floor of her house in Greater Noida, police said. The woman, who got married on June 15, fell off the terrace around 4 am after which sh...

Karnataka MLC polls: All seven candidates declared elected unopposed

All seven candidates in the fray for elections to as many number of seats in Karnataka legislative council, were on Monday declared elected unopposed. Karnataka legislative assembly Secretary M K Visalakshi, who is also the returning office...

HC declines to consider NGO's plea on Jagannath Rath Yatra

The Gujarat High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea filed by an NGO claiming to represent the devotees of Lord Jagannath and seeking modification of its order staying the annual Rath Yatra of the deity here due to the coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020