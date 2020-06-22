Zhejiang Export Online Fair Announces 1st Virtual Expo on LED, Lighting and Accessories

- Promoted by Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province and supported by CREAT (Chindia Regional Exchanges and Trade Investment), the event that will reap the benefits of technology to bring buyers and sellers closer on an international platform. NEW DELHI, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the challenges and requirements of the new business environment created due to the global pandemic, Zhejiang Export Online Fair 2020 announces a unique opportunity for stakeholders in the lighting industry to meet and generate business via video conferencing. The Online Fair on LED, Lighting and Accessories will be held from 28th June - 2nd July 2020, and is targeted at lighting buyers from India who are looking to source innovative lighting products and accessories from key Chinese suppliers.

In the upcoming edition of the expo, more than 80 top manufacturers from China are going to showcase their latest range of LED and other lighting solutions. There will be innumerable options to choose from, in the areas of residential lighting, commercial lighting, smart lighting solutions, decorative lighting, technical lighting, horticultural lighting, urban & architectural lighting, chandeliers, advertising display lighting and lighting accessories. This is an excellent platform to strengthen lighting trade between India and China at a time when business has hit a new low due to the restrictions on travel and transportation. The expo will give a boost to business opportunities and will help stakeholders in exploring new avenues to diversify and expand in the current business environment. The range of products has been selected keeping in mind the requirements of the Indian market and taste of consumers. All discussion amongst participants will take place online via Zoom Video Conferencing platform. The fair will be live from 11.30 to 15.30 (IST) from June 28 to July 2, 2020.

About CREAT The CREAT Foundation Trust was established in the year 2019 with the aim of further augmenting the ties between two great nations of the world - India and China. It began its journey with the vision to become a trusted and stable medium that would enhance the historical connections of these two grand civilisations and amplify it in the present and future as these two states keep up their steady pace towards modernity. Its objective is to envision better avenues for knowledge sharing, cultural exchange and commercial interactions by establishing people to people relationships between the citizens of these countries. PWR PWR.