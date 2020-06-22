Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling edges above $1.24 on weaker dollar, Brexit hopes

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:15 IST
Sterling edges above $1.24 on weaker dollar, Brexit hopes

Sterling rose on Monday, recovering from a three-week low during Asian trading, helped by a weaker dollar, hopes of a Brexit trade deal and expectations of better economic data.

Gains against the euro, however, were slashed after British industrial output recorded its biggest quarterly fall on record during the three months to June. Britain has until the end of the year to sign a new trade agreement with the European Union, when a transition period following its exit from the bloc comes to an end. Although much remains to be discussed, both parties have signalled progress.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that France still supported reaching a deal and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen stressed "willingness to undertake all possible efforts to come to an agreement". The pound was last up 0.8% at $1.2445, having fallen earlier to $1.2337, its lowest since June 1. Against the euro, sterling was flat at 90.45 pence.

"In the two talks that Boris had last week there was real progress, both sides came out more optimistic and it seems that they are trying to compromise on all the open issues," said Athanasios Vamvakidis, global head of G10 FX strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, adding "the chances for a trade deal have improved." On top of that, "now it's almost a given that we will see better data", simply because recent economic indicators have been so dire due to the lockdown, Vamvakidis said.

Britain is expected to announce new measures on COVID-19 this week. The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported late on Saturday that Johnson would announce a new "one metre plus" rule to allow pubs and restaurants to accommodate more people. Some analysts believe the pound should have risen more, especially after the Bank of England last week dampened expectations for negative rates and slowed the pace of quantitative easing in response to signs of economic recovery.

"Brexit and negative policy rate concerns have been two important factors which have weighed on the pound in recent months, so it was surprising that there wasn’t even a relief rally as downside risks have eased," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank should start to reverse its quantitative easing asset purchases before raising interest rates on a sustained basis, a reversal of long-standing BoE policy.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tearful Mexican cartel chief threatens government after mother's detention

One of the most wanted Mexican cartel leaders threatened the government and his arch-foes in highly unusual video messages, including one where he can be seen fighting back tears after his mother was detained over the weekend. Jose El Marro...

ONGC suspends operations at 2 rigs in Arabian Sea after corona positive cases, tightens safety norms

State-owned ONGC has temporarily suspended operations at two drilling rigs in the Arabian Sea after 54 employees tested positive for coronavirus and one died but the oil and gas production has not been impacted. Operations at two rigs opera...

EU becoming safer, better-off and healthier - but less gender-equal

Crime, violence, poverty, ill-health and air pollution have all declined in the European Union over the last five years - but gender inequality has worsened and efforts to fight climate change have achieved little. A report from the EU stat...

Kangra admin restricts entry into district after rise in COVID-19 cases

The authorities in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra have decided to allow entry of people into the district only in unavoidable circumstances in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Monday. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Praja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020