Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 12:50 IST
London stocks gain on reopening optimism; mall operator Intu jumps

London shares rose on Tuesday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepared to further relax a coronavirus-led lockdown, with investors also awaiting the latest batch of business activity data for signs of a post-pandemic economic recovery. Cash-strapped mall operator Intu Properties jumped 5.9% after saying it had appointed KPMG to plan for a potential move into administration as it continued talks with creditors on agreeing a debt standstill that would save the company.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.4%, with the increase in risk appetite boosting financial, industrial and mining stocks. The mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.5%. Global stock markets also inched higher after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S.-China trade pact was "fully intact", clarifying earlier confusing statements from the White House over the fate of the deal.

In the UK, Johnson is expected to say on Tuesday that cinemas, museums and galleries in England can reopen from July 4. He is also set to announce the findings of a review into social distancing.

