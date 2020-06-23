Left Menu
Development News Edition

PNB expects to complete technology integration of OBC, United Bank of India by March

With the merger process over, state-owned PNB is looking to complete the technology integration of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with itself by the end of the current fiscal, the head of the country's second largest lender said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:54 IST
PNB expects to complete technology integration of OBC, United Bank of India by March
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With the merger process over, state-owned PNB is looking to complete the technology integration of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with itself by the end of the current fiscal, the head of the country's second largest lender said. The merger of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with Punjab National Bank became effective from April 1.

"The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the process of integration by a couple of months. We had planned for May. Technology integration has many dimensions, for example integration of ATM switches. We hope to complete that process by September," PNB Managing Director S S Mallikarjuna Rao told PTI in an interview. The integration of the core banking solution platform would take slightly longer time as the merged entity had an older version of this platform, he said.

"We will complete Finacle (CBS) integration and ... all surrounding technologies latest by March 2021... one bank will be migrated by December and shifting of second will be over before March," he said. With the merger, the bank now has about 11,000 branches, more than 13,000 ATMs, one lakh employees and a business mix of over Rs 18 lakh crore. Total domestic business of PNB at the end of March 2020 stood Rs 11.81 lakh crore.

However balance-sheet wise, Rao said that Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India booked losses in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. The losses were mainly due to provision against bad loans, he said, without giving numbers as they have not been made public.

On the outlook for the current fiscal, Rao said PNB will earn moderate profit in the current fiscal, aided by treasury income and core banking activities. For the fourth quarter ended March, the bank posted a net loss of Rs 697.20 crore. However, after a gap of two years, the Nirav Modi fraud hit bank posted profit of Rs 363.34 crore in 2019-20.

He also said that the bank has scaled down its loan growth target to 6 per cent for the current fiscal due to the COVID-19 crisis. However, he said, the bank has a treasury advantage due to reduction in interest rates resulting in Rs 1,000 crore gain in the first quarter of 2020-21.

"We are confident that quarter-on-quarter, we can book moderate profits. We do not like to have higher profit because we want to strengthen the balance-sheet during 2020-21. "We are very confident that we will be creating a better base for the bank not only for booking moderate profit in 2020-21 but also creating a robust situation for 2021-22," he said.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vedantu invests USD 2 mn in Instasolv

Live online learning platform Vedantu on Tuesday said it has invested USD 2 million over Rs 15 crore in Instasolv, a doubt-solving app for students from Class 6 to 12 for science, mathematics, IIT-JEE, and NEET. Vedantu has invested USD 2 m...

U.S. seeks to widen nuclear arms deal with Russia

The United States wants to broaden its main nuclear arms control agreement with Russia to include all their atomic weapons, a U.S. envoy said on Tuesday after talks with Moscow on a new accord. U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Contr...

HC rejects minibus operators' plea for stay on Pb govt applications seeking new permits

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday rejected the plea of the existing private minibus operators for a stay on receipt of applications by the Punjab government for grant of new minibus permits. The existing operators had challenged ...

Rock band Queen get postage stamp of approval

British postage stamps which often portray the monarch will honour a different Queen in a new Royal Mail series - the veteran rock band that is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The set of 13 stamps on sale next month will feature artwork f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020