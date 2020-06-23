Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Rebounding data pumps stocks and oil higher

"The bar for second lockdowns is going to be a lot higher as well, so a second wave (of COVID-19 infections) is not going to be nearly as damaging economically as the first wave." OIL ON THE BOIL Hong Kong's Hang Seng had ended up 1.6% after Asia's early trade deal wobbles, South Korea's KOSPI index added 0.2% and Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.5%. World stocks have rallied nearly 40% since hitting four-year lows in March amid worries about the jolt to the global economy from the coronavirus-driven shutdown.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:54 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Rebounding data pumps stocks and oil higher
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

World stocks and risk currencies rallied on Tuesday on encouraging global economic data and assurances from U.S. President Donald Trump that the U.S.-China trade deal remained "fully intact" after confusion over its fate had emerged. Jitters had struck Asian markets after White House adviser Peter Navarro said the trade deal with China was over, linking the breakdown in part to anger over Beijing not sounding the alarm earlier about the coronavirus outbreak.

The headlines prompted a brisk selloff but sentiment quickly recovered when Navarro, an outspoken critic of China, said his remarks had been taken out of context. Trump later confirmed in a tweet the deal was fully in place. Europe's main equity markets then extended the bounce, climbing between 1.3-2.6% after Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMIs), seen as a good gauge of economic health, thumped expectations to bolster V-shaped recovery hopes.

Euro zone PMIs recovered to 47.5 from May's 31.9 and April's record low of 13.6. The future output index, which had been below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for three months, recovered to 55.7 from 46.8 too. Banks, carmakers and the tech sector led the share market gains, Wall Street futures were up the euro got back above $1.13 and Italy's government debt benefitted in the bond markets.

"PMIs are coming in much better than expected and are another bullish arrow pushing markets back to the highs of May," said CMC Markets senior analyst Michael Hewson. "The bar for second lockdowns is going to be a lot higher as well, so a second wave (of COVID-19 infections) is not going to be nearly as damaging economically as the first wave."

OIL ON THE BOIL Hong Kong's Hang Seng had ended up 1.6% after Asia's early trade deal wobbles, South Korea's KOSPI index added 0.2% and Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.5%.

World stocks have rallied nearly 40% since hitting four-year lows in March amid worries about the jolt to the global economy from the coronavirus-driven shutdown. Ord Minnett investment advisor John Milroy said equity market sentiment was positive despite ongoing bursts of volatility across regional markets.

"It's worth noting our clients here have been net buyers since the depths of market despair," Milroy told Reuters from Sydney. "I should think any pullback would be a catalyst for that pattern to resume, the conversations that I am having with clients is all about what to buy not what to sell."

Gold, which initially rose on Navarro's remarks, eased back after the clarification while risk-sensitive currencies staged a recovery aided by a softer U.S. dollar. The Australian dollar was 0.6% higher as U.S. trading neared having fallen as much as 0.7%, while emerging market heavyweights from Russia's rouble and South Africa's rand to Mexico's peso were riding higher too.

"The saving grace for markets is liquidity, which is in abundance and will offer a backstop as the bulls and bears stage a tussle and cause market volatility," said Vasu Menon, Singapore-based senior investment strategist at OCBC Bank Wealth Management. Despite Trump's assurances on Tuesday, Menon expects U.S.-China tensions to escalate in the run-up to the U.S. elections.

"So expect markets to be very bumpy in second half of this year because of the double whammy from COVID-19 and U.S.-China tensions." China on Tuesday reported 22 new coronavirus cases, of which 13 were located in Beijing, and the city's government has started to restrict people from moving to help contain the outbreak.

New infections have spiked in Latin America, Brazil in particular, while New York City, the epicentre of the U.S. outbreak, eased restrictions after 100 days of lockdown. In commodities, oil continued its recovery. Brent was up 30 cents at a more than three-month high of $43.33, while U.S. crude was up above $41 a barrel.

(Additional reporting by Swati Pandey in Sydney, Editing by Susan Fenton and Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paine fears Boxing Day Test against India could be moved out of MCG

Australia Test captain Tim Paine fears the Boxing Day Test against India could be moved out of the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in Victoria. With the case load rising in Victoria, Cricket Austr...

Russia rules out mediating between India and China

Russia on Tuesday ruled out mediating between India and China following the violent clashes in the Galwan Valley, saying the two nations do not need any kind of assistance to resolve their disputes. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrovs r...

AYUSH says advertisement of Patanjali's alleged drugs regulated under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

AYUSH says advertisement of Patanjalis alleged drugs regulated under Drugs and Magic Remedies Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954....

Ramdev's Patanjali claims to have COVID-19 medicine, 100% recovery in 7 days

Yoga guru Ramdevs herbal medicine company Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday claimed to have discovered cure for coronavirus but no medical authority could immediately vouch for the claim of Coronil and Swasari medicine curing the highly contagio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020