Delhi Crime, Mardaani 2 among top entertainment titles used by cybercriminals in India: McAfee

Cybercriminals are using popular entertainment titles like 'Delhi Crime' and 'Mardaani 2' to lure netizens searching for free online content to visit potentially malicious websites that are designed to install malware or steal passwords and personal information, according to cybersecurity firm McAfee. Online video consumption has been rising given that people are staying indoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

McAfee researched the risks Indian consumers could potentially be exposed to when browsing the web for popular online entertainment content. As subscription-based models and content behind paywalls continue to trend, users who do not want to pay for premium content will continue searching for free content online, exposing themselves to a host of vulnerabilities, it said in a report.

"The lockdown induced surge in online entertainment traffic has brewed the perfect storm for cybercriminals. They are following and targeting consumers' obsession with accessing content - particularly for free. They entice users to visit potentially malicious websites, designed to install malware or steal passwords and personal information," Venkat Krishnapur, vice-president of engineering and managing director, McAfee India said. He added that in these uncertain times, it is crucial that consumers stay vigilant, invest in responsible online behavior, and recognize that if something is too good to be true, it probably isn't true.

McAfee identified "top 10 web risk list" for both television and movies. Shows like Delhi Crime, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Panchayat, Akoori, and Fauda emerged as the top five television risks in India. These were followed by other popular titles like Ghoul, Mindhunter, Narcos, Devlok, and Lost.

Among movies, Mardaani 2 topped the risk list, followed by Zootopia, Jawaani Jaaneman, Chapaak, Love Aaj Kal, Inception, Bahubali, Rajnigandha, Gully Boy and Bala. McAfee recommended that users should be careful what they click on.

"Users looking to catch up on season 2 of Ghoul, or a way to have Gully Boy on repeat should be cautious and only access entertainment content directly from a reliable source. "The safest thing to do is to subscribe to a streaming site that offers the content or download the movie from sources like Netflix or Amazon, instead of downloading a 'free' version from a website that could potentially contain malware," it cautioned.

The cybersecurity solutions provider also suggested that users should refrain from using illegal streaming sites. "Many illegal streaming sites are riddled with malware disguised as pirated video files. Do your device a favor and stream the show from a reputable source. Also, protect your online realm with a cybersecurity solution," it added.