Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bill to boost protections for whistleblowers introduced

The Protected Disclosures (Protection of Whistleblowers) Bill will replace the Protected Disclosures Act 2000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-06-2020 08:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 08:05 IST
Bill to boost protections for whistleblowers introduced
“Whistleblowers are critical to maintaining public confidence in the integrity of government and business in New Zealand,” Chris Hipkins said. Image Credit: Twitter(@chrishipkins)

A Bill that will strengthen protections for whistleblowers has been introduced by the Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins today.

The Protected Disclosures (Protection of Whistleblowers) Bill will replace the Protected Disclosures Act 2000.

"Whistleblowers are critical to maintaining public confidence in the integrity of government and business in New Zealand," Chris Hipkins said.

"The current laws are now 20 years old and not working as well as they should.

"It is crucial that employees feel safe to report cases of serious wrongdoing, fraud, misconduct, harassment and dishonesty.

"Anyone who raises these issues, or 'blows the whistle', needs to have faith that their role, reputation, and career development will not be jeopardised when speaking up.

"The Bill will ensure New Zealand has a strengthened regime for disclosing serious wrongdoing in the workplace, which is critical to maintaining the country's reputation for high standards of integrity, openness and transparency," Chris Hipkins said.

The changes will:

allow serious wrongdoing to be reported directly to an external authority if a discloser wishes to do so

strengthen protection for disclosers by outlining what those receiving disclosures should do

require public sector organisations to provide more support for disclosure

extend the coverage of serious wrongdoing to include misuse of public funds or resources, whether in a public or private organisation

make it clearer for whistleblowers who the appropriate authority is for making a disclosure.

"This Bill provides assurance that people can make disclosures without fear of punishment or reprisal. It also ensures the process for making a disclosure is clear and understood, for both the public and private sector," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

A 'royal' dynasty, its courtiers have grand delusions of opposition being about one family: BJP prez J P Nadda in attack on Gandhi family.

A royal dynasty, its courtiers have grand delusions of opposition being about one family BJP prez J P Nadda in attack on Gandhi family....

In conflict-hit countries, coronavirus testing may not reach women

By Nellie Peyton WASHINGTON, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Big gaps between the number of male and female coronavirus cases in parts of Africa and the Middle East suggest that women may be struggling to access testing or care, an aid...

Richard Armitage to lead 'Now & Then' adaptation

The Hobbit series star Richard Armitage will be playing the lead role in the upcoming movie, Now ThenBased on William Corletts award-winning novel of the same name, the film will be directed by filmmaker Adrian Noble, best known for Vaness...

Putin, on eve of vote that could extend his rule, to review Red Square military parade

President Vladimir Putin will review a spectacular Red Square military parade later on Wednesday on the eve of a nationwide vote that could extend his rule until 2036, a patriotic display critics say is designed to lift his lower than usual...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020