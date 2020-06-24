Left Menu
Nucleus Research Recognizes Infor as Leader in Workforce Management in Latest Value Matrix

This comprehensive solution is designed to help manage employee resource demand, labor performance and business analytics For more information, visit: https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-workforce-management or https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/wfm-technology-value-matrix-2020About InforInfor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry.

24-06-2020
Report highlights industry-tailored solutions, AI capabilities and ease of useMumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced that Infor Workforce Management (WFM) has been recognized as a Leader among WFM applications in Nucleus Research’s latest Technology Value Matrix for WFM. Nucleus Research placed vendors in the Leader category that “continue to make key investments in usability, with self-service capabilities, machine learning and analytics regarding scheduling that help employees and managers drive greater productivity.”“At Infor, we are excited about the amount of time and innovation that has been put in to develop our WFM solutions and how they have the ability to drastically benefit our customers across multiple industries,” said Matthew Bragstad, Infor vice president of product management. “Our teams are proud of this Leader recognition by Nucleus Research, as it further validates this work and our commitment to workforce planning, execution and analysis.”Infor CloudSuite™ Workforce Management can help companies address relevant aspects of their labor compliance and performance functions with time and attendance, demand-driven scheduling, workforce scheduling, and absence management software tools. WFM can also be used to help mitigate the risk of potential compliance errors and help reduce costs, while encouraging employees to focus on activities that generate more value. This comprehensive solution is designed to help manage employee resource demand, labor performance and business analytics

For more information, visit: https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-workforce-management or https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/wfm-technology-value-matrix-2020About InforInfor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, visit www.infor.com. To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Nucleus Research Recognizes Infor as Leader in Workforce Management in Latest Value Matrix PWRPWR

