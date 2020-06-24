Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doing best to resolve all legal issues, return money to investors: Franklin Templeton MF

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has said it is working towards resolving all the legal issues regarding the winding up of its six debt schemes at the earliest in order to efficiently monetise assets and return money to investors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 12:55 IST
Doing best to resolve all legal issues, return money to investors: Franklin Templeton MF

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has said it is working towards resolving all the legal issues regarding the winding up of its six debt schemes at the earliest in order to efficiently monetise assets and return money to investors. In a letter to investors, Franklin Templeton MF President Sanjay Sapre has updated them on the winding up process of six debt income schemes.

Franklin Templeton on April 23 closed six debt schemes citing the redemption pressure and lack of liquidity in the bond market. Giving details of the ongoing cases in courts regarding the winding up of schemes, Sapre said that Supreme Court (SC) on June 19 considered the special leave petition and the transfer petition filed by the fund house. Now, all the pending legal cases relating to the winding-up of these six schemes would be transferred to a division bench of the Karnataka High Court and the SC has directed that the matter be completed within three months. "This may reduce the litigations and expedite the resolution," he said.

"I can understand that the delay due to various legal cases has added to your disappointment and inconvenience. We are doing our best to have these resolved at the earliest so that the schemes can start to efficiently monetise assets and return money to your money," he said. Sapre also said that two of the schemes undergoing winding-up have surplus cash and the fund house will take appropriate steps to distribute the money to the unitholders at the earliest. “In this regard, we will file an appeal before the Hon'ble Karnataka High Court seeking vacation of the stay order issued by the Hon'ble Gujarat High Court,” he said.

He informed investors that the e-voting and unitholders’ meet for the six schemes under winding up cannot be conducted till the stay order issued by the Gujarat High Court is vacated. “Meanwhile, we have been working to analyse the portfolio of each scheme and develop a monetisation strategy for each of the securities in the portfolio,” he added.

The schemes continue to receive maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments. However, an efficient monetisation of assets and distribution of investment proceeds will be possible only after obtaining consent of the unitholders, Sapre wrote. He assured investors that the fund house is making progress despite the delay due to various legal cases. From April 24 to June 15, the schemes have received Rs 1,964.21 crore from maturities, pre-payments, and coupon payments.

Two of the six schemes (Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund & Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund) have repaid their bank borrowings and are cash positive. These schemes can start repayments to investors subject to a successful unitholder vote. "We anticipate that Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund will have in excess of 7 per cent of its AUM (assets under management) available to distribute to unitholders by the end of June 2020, and Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund could have in excess of 6 per cent of AUM by this same time," he noted. Sapre also said two bonds issued by the Essel Infraprojects were unable to honour their principal payment on May 22. Four of the six impacted schemes have investments in these bonds. He informed investors that the fund house has initiated necessary legal actions for recovery.

He, further, said bonds issued by Reliance Big Entertainment were unable to meet their interest payment obligation due on June 14. Five of the six impacted schemes have investments in these bonds. “We are exploring options for invocation of pledged shares as well as the corporate guarantee and are taking appropriate legal advice on the same,” said Sapre.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Day after being declared COVID-19 positive, Hafeez tests negative

Former Pakistan captain Mohammed Hafeez has tested negative for COVID-19, a day after the PCB found him positive for the deadly virus ahead of the teams much-anticipated tour of England. Hafeez and Wahab Riaz were among the 10 Pakistan play...

55 new cases in Tokyo as Japan expands testing

Tokyo reported 55 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, the largest number since early May, but officials say the jump does not mean an immediate return to business restrictions. An official at the Tokyo Metropolitan Governments Infect...

Three die, hundreds evacuated in Ukraine flooding

Torrential rains in Ukraine have killed three people, forced hundreds from their homes and cut off villages in western regions, authorities said on Wednesday. While many were trying to guard their property, about 800 people had been evacuat...

Kyrgyz leader misses Russian victory parade as aides contract COVID-19

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov missed a World War Two victory parade in Russia on Wednesday after two people who accompanied him on the flight to Moscow tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, his office said. The parade, marking the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020