Aishwarya Sharma revolutionizes the fashion industry by being the first Fashion Activist of the country

Aishwarya Sharma, a 24 year old Fashion Activist gives the fashion world a new edge by making her mark on the global industry by creating awareness about social issues through her fashion blog, ‘Figuramoda’. The American blog, obviously listed her as one of ‘Top 5 Fashion Influencers to follow in India’ while also representing New York based, Mahendra Singh Foundation as their Indian Ambassador. Aishwarya is not your regular Fashion blogger, her initiative is to explore and redefine the fashion to break free from the stereotypes attached to it. She works with different NGOs in India and aboard including, Stop Acid Attacks, Help Age India, Water Aid, Save Rural India, Domestic Violence Relief and Rehabilitation programmes and Women Development Cell.

She was listed in ’40 under 40’ by NewsX in 2019. She staunchly believes that the fashion industry has much greater potential than just the outer appearance. It has the capability to create a conscious impact with the help of blogs, visuals to acquaint people with the bitter reality of the society in order to eradicate the issues from the roots. Aishwarya is constantly initiating new campaigns on social media & offline to internalize the unheard voices of women and young girls and the grave realities in today’s world. She has been involved with organisations at national and international levels. Being an Activist she dons the greater responsibility to voice the issues of the marginalized. Therefore, truly advocating fashion for Purpose. Her Fashion platform ‘Figuramoda’ is created to reach out to wider audience that can talk about broader topics of sexual harassment, body shaming, racism, heinous crimes against young girls and women and many other serious obstacles that needs to be overcome with the help of unified effort from the society and she believes Fashion industry can act as a catalyst in bringing those voices to the front.

''Fashion blogging is my very own platform to connect with people, especially young girls who are always the most vulnerable. I want young girls to lead from the front and in the past years, many people have come forward and taken the charge and that in return, gives me a lot of strength to keep doing more'', says Aishwarya Sharma. She strongly advocates for women rights and believes in equality and has partnered with various brands to fight and challenge the century long taboos of Menstruation and is also the Digital Ambassador of Amari Foundation in India, while keeping internet as her main medium to reach out to thousands and lacs of people through her social media. Her calibre is not just restricted to the fashion industry but she has also taken to the academia platform that gives her a broader perspective and incorporate wider horizons to spread the words of awareness. Being involved in research work she is working towards devising rehabilitation programs with fellow organizations.